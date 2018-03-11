Altice NV: Q4 2017 Results Conference Call Invitation (consensus estimates attached)

Q4 2017 Results Conference Call Invitation

Mr Dexter Goei, CEO of Altice N.V. and CEO of Altice USA

Mr Dennis Okhuijsen, CFO of Altice N.V. and CEO of Altice Europe

have the pleasure of inviting you to our Q4 2017 Results Conference Call on:

Friday 16th of March 2018 at 3:00pm CET (2:00pm UK time, 10:00am EDT)

Altice N.V. will release its Q4 2017 results press release at 9:30pm CET (8:30pm UK time, 4:30pm EDT) on Thursday 15th of March 2018.

Dial-in Access telephone numbers:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 (866) 393-4306

Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (734) 385-2616

Conference ID: 3698209

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the following website:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1602760/FE9B16CA163BCDEC7355ED6915748126

The presentation for the conference call will be made available prior to the call on our investor relations website:

http://altice.net/investor-relations

Attached to this invitation (follow link below) is a company-compiled summary of consensus estimates on a pro forma basis for Altice Group’s consolidated Q4 2017 results (in EUR and under IFRS, based on the old reporting perimeter prior to the Altice reorganization including the spin-off of Altice USA announced on January 8, 2018).

A financial databook with pro forma historical quarterly financial information for 2016 and 2017 on both the new and old reporting perimeters for Altice N.V., Altice Europe and Altice USA is now available on our investor relations website. Altice N.V.’s Q4 2017 results will be presented on the same basis for both the new perimeter and old perimeters for comparability.

Contacts

Head of Investor Relations

Nick Brown: +41 79 720 1503 / [email protected]

Head of Communications

Arthur Dreyfuss: +41 79 946 4931 / [email protected]

About Altice

Founded in 2001 by entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, Altice is a convergent global leader in telecoms, content, media, entertainment and advertising. Altice delivers innovative, customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 50 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband. The company enables millions of people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national and local news channels. Altice delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables millions of customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment. Altice innovates with technology in its Altice Labs across the world. Altice links leading brands to audiences through premium advertising solutions. Altice is also a global provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. Altice is present in 10 territories from New York to Paris, from Tel Aviv to Lisbon, from Santo Domingo to Geneva, from Amsterdam to Dallas. Altice (ATC & ATCB) is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.altice.net

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/136b8502-cae1-4a58-b183-1a3f73f76428

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ded7601-fdf3-4465-a8eb-4a64789801dc