Altimmune to Announce Year End 2017 Financial Results on March 29

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALT), a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company, today announced that it will announce financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 before the market open and host a conference call on Thursday, March 29.

Conference Call Details Date: Thursday, March 29 Time: 8:30am Eastern Time Domestic: 866-548-4713 International: 323-794-2093 Conference ID: 6280732 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=128569 Replays, Available through April 12th: Domestic: 844-512-2921 International: 412-317-6671 Replay PIN: 6280732

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease including NasoVAX, a Phase 2 seasonal influenza vaccine candidate, and HepTcell, a Phase 1 immunotherapeutic candidate for the potential cure of chronic hepatitis B. The company also has two United States government funded, next-generation anthrax vaccine candidates that are intended to improve protection and safety while having favorable dosage and storage requirements compared to other anthrax vaccines.

Contacts:

Bill Enright

President and CEO

Phone: 240-654-1450

[email protected]

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

617-535-7742

[email protected]