Altimmune to Announce Year End 2017 Financial Results on March 29

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALT), a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company, today announced that it will announce financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 before the market open and host a conference call on Thursday, March 29.
|Conference Call Details
|Date:
|Thursday, March 29
|Time:
|8:30am Eastern Time
|Domestic:
|866-548-4713
|International:
|323-794-2093
|Conference ID:
|6280732
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=128569
|Replays, Available through April 12th:
|Domestic:
|844-512-2921
|International:
|412-317-6671
|Replay PIN:
|6280732
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease including NasoVAX, a Phase 2 seasonal influenza vaccine candidate, and HepTcell, a Phase 1 immunotherapeutic candidate for the potential cure of chronic hepatitis B. The company also has two United States government funded, next-generation anthrax vaccine candidates that are intended to improve protection and safety while having favorable dosage and storage requirements compared to other anthrax vaccines.
Contacts:
Bill Enright
President and CEO
Phone: 240-654-1450
[email protected]
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617-535-7742
[email protected]
