Altimmune to Announce Year End 2017 Financial Results on March 29

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALT), a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company, today announced that it will announce financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 before the market open and host a conference call on Thursday, March 29.

Conference Call Details      
Date:     Thursday, March 29
Time:     8:30am Eastern Time
Domestic:     866-548-4713
International:     323-794-2093
Conference ID:     6280732
Webcast:     http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=128569
       
Replays, Available through April 12th:
Domestic:     844-512-2921
International:     412-317-6671
Replay PIN:      6280732

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease including NasoVAX, a Phase 2 seasonal influenza vaccine candidate, and HepTcell, a Phase 1 immunotherapeutic candidate for the potential cure of chronic hepatitis B. The company also has two United States government funded, next-generation anthrax vaccine candidates that are intended to improve protection and safety while having favorable dosage and storage requirements compared to other anthrax vaccines.

Contacts:
Bill Enright                                                                                                          
President and CEO                                                                                         
Phone: 240-654-1450                                                                                      
[email protected]                                                                             

Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617-535-7742
[email protected]

