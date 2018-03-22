Altimmune to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALT), a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company, announced today that Bill Enright, President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, being held April 8-10 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
|Presentation Details – H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, April 10, 2018
|Time:
|9:25am Eastern Time/3:25pm Central European Time
|Location:
|LeMeridien Beach Plaza Hotel, Monte Carlo, Salon Atlantique-Meridional
|Webcast:
|http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw2/alt/
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease including NasoVAX, a Phase 2 seasonal influenza vaccine candidate, and HepTcell, a Phase 1 immunotherapeutic candidate for the potential cure of chronic hepatitis B. The company also has two United States government funded, next-generation anthrax vaccine candidates that are intended to improve protection and safety while having favorable dosage and storage requirements compared to other anthrax vaccines.
Contacts:
Bill Enright
President and CEO
Phone: 240-654-1450
[email protected]
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617-535-7742
[email protected]
