Altimmune to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALT), a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company, announced today that Bill Enright, President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, being held April 8-10 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Presentation Details – H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
Date:   Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Time:   9:25am Eastern Time/3:25pm Central European Time
Location:   LeMeridien Beach Plaza Hotel, Monte Carlo, Salon Atlantique-Meridional
Webcast:   http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw2/alt/

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease including NasoVAX, a Phase 2 seasonal influenza vaccine candidate, and HepTcell, a Phase 1 immunotherapeutic candidate for the potential cure of chronic hepatitis B. The company also has two United States government funded, next-generation anthrax vaccine candidates that are intended to improve protection and safety while having favorable dosage and storage requirements compared to other anthrax vaccines.

Contacts:
Bill Enright
President and CEO
Phone: 240-654-1450
[email protected]

Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617-535-7742
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
