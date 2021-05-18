Breaking News
Altisource Asset Management Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altisource Asset Management Corporation (“AAMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AAMC) today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights and Recent Developments

  • Fueled by cash resources emanating from the sales and termination of discontinued operations late last year, the Company invested in equity securities concentrated in Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”). The purpose was to secure investment income while the Company reviews new business opportunities.
  • Net income of $5.9 million for the first quarter was fueled in part by (i) the market value appreciation of those REIT equity securities as well as the associated dividend income, and (ii) the gain on the sale of subsidiaries to Front Yard Residential Corporation.
  • Settled ongoing litigation with Putnam Investments, LLC and its affiliates (collectively “Putnam”), one of the plaintiffs in the litigation related to the Company’s Series A Convertible Preferred Stock.

“The Company’s attention and focus,” stated Thomas K. McCarthy, Interim Chief Executive Officer, “is to identify, evaluate and where applicable, pursue new business opportunities. In the meantime, the Company is keeping its options open and no final decision has been made.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

AAMC’s net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $5.9 million compared to a net loss of $3.8 million for the same period in 2020. Due to a $71.9 million gain on the settlement of preferred shares, which was recorded directly to equity, but is included in the numerator for our earnings per share calculations, diluted earnings per share was $37.41 for the quarter, compared with a diluted net loss per share of $2.35 for the same period in 2020.

About AAMC

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management’s beliefs, estimates, projections, anticipations and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company’s financial results, future operations, business plans and investment strategies as well as industry and market conditions. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “seek,” “believe” and other expressions or words of similar meaning. We caution that forward-looking statements are qualified by the existence of certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, our ability to implement new businesses or, to the extent such businesses are developed, our ability to make them successful or sustain the performance of any such businesses; developments in the litigation regarding our redemption obligations under the Certificate of Designations of our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the “Risk Factors” and other sections described from time to time in the Company’s current and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this press release only. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended March 31,
  2021   2020
Expenses:      
Salaries and employee benefits $ 3,545     $ 3,094  
Legal and professional fees 1,885     1,480  
General and administrative 753     586  
Total expenses 6,183     5,160  
       
Other income (loss):      
Change in fair value of Front Yard common stock 146     (634 )
Dividend income on Front Yard common stock     244  
Change in fair value of equity securities 5,721      
Dividend income 2,154      
Interest expense (36 )    
Other income 135     18  
Total other income (loss) 8,120     (372 )
       
Net income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 1,937     (5,532 )
Income tax expense 2,294     122  
Net loss from continuing operations (357 )   (5,654 )
       
Discontinued operations:      
Income from operations related to Front Yard, net of tax     1,897  
Gain on disposal of operations related to Front Yard 7,485      
Income tax expense related to disposal 1,272      
Net gain on discontinued operations 6,213     1,897  
       
Net income (loss) 5,856     (3,757 )
Amortization of preferred stock issuance costs     (42 )
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 5,856     $ (3,799 )
       
Continuing operations earnings per share      
Net loss from continuing operations $ (357 )   (5,654 )
Reverse amortization of preferred stock issuance costs     42  
Gain on preferred stock transaction 71,883      
Numerator for earnings per share from continuing operations $ 71,526     $ (5,612 )
       
Discontinued operations earnings per share      
Net income from discontinued operations $ 6,213     $ 1,897  
       
Earnings (loss) per share of common stock – basic:      
Continuing operations – basic $ 38.78     $ (3.52 )
Discontinued operations – basic 3.37     1.17  
Earnings (loss) per basic common share $ 42.15     $ (2.35 )
Weighted average common stock outstanding – basic 1,844,212     1,615,710  
       
Earnings (loss) per share of common stock – diluted:      
Continuing operations – diluted $ 34.42     $ (3.52 )
Discontinued operations – diluted 2.99     1.17  
Earnings (loss) per diluted common share $ 37.41     $ (2.35 )
Weighted average common stock outstanding – diluted 2,078,077     1,615,710  


Altisource Asset Management Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020
  (unaudited)    
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,902     $ 41,623  
Equity securities, at fair value 102,672      
Front Yard common stock, at fair value     47,355  
Receivable from Front Yard     3,414  
Dividends receivable 2,012      
Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,882     3,328  
Current assets held for sale     894  
Total current assets 122,468     96,614  
       
Non-current assets:      
Right-of-use lease assets 932     656  
Other non-current assets 587     503  
Non-current assets held for sale     1,979  
Total non-current assets 1,519     3,138  
Total assets $ 123,987     $ 99,752  
       
Current liabilities:      
Accrued salaries and employee benefits $ 404     $ 2,539  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,668     9,152  
Interest payable 36      
Borrowed funds 28,407      
Short-term lease liabilities 126     75  
Current liabilities held for sale     1,338  
Total current liabilities 30,641     13,104  
       
Non-current liabilities:      
Long-term lease liabilities 830     600  
Other non-current liabilities 4,523     1,027  
Non-current liabilities held for sale     1,599  
Total non-current liabilities 5,353     3,226  
Total liabilities 35,994     16,330  
       
Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)      
       
Redeemable preferred stock:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000 and 250,000 shares issued as March 31, 2021 and
December 31, 2020, respectively. 168,200 shares outstanding and $168,200 redemption value as of
March 31, 2021 and 250,000 shares outstanding and $250,000 redemption value as of December 31,
2020		 168,200     250,000  
       
Stockholders’ deficit:      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 authorized shares; 3,407,919 and 2,048,319 shares issued
and outstanding, respectively, as of March 31, 2021 and 2,966,207 and 1,650,212 shares issued and
outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2020		 34     30  
Additional paid-in capital 127,953     46,574  
Retained earnings 69,310     63,426  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss 58     (65 )
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,359,600 shares as of March 31, 2021 and 1,315,995 shares as of
December 31, 2020		 (277,562 )   (276,543 )
Total stockholders’ deficit (80,207 )   (166,578 )
Total liabilities and equity $ 123,987     $ 99,752  

  FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
  Investor Relations
  T: +1-704-275-9113
  E: [email protected]

