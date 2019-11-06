Breaking News
Home / Top News / Altisource Asset Management Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Altisource Asset Management Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altisource Asset Management Corporation (“AAMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AAMC) today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights and Recent Developments

  • Increased Front Yard Residential Corporation’s (“Front Yard”) rental revenues by 5% to $50.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2018.
  • Managed Front Yard’s sale of 126 non-core homes for proceeds of $22.6 million and a $2.1 million gain over carrying value.
  • Negotiated the settlement of the last remaining significant litigation outstanding against Front Yard for $10 million after insurance proceeds.

“During the quarter we made substantial progress in addressing Front Yard’s operational challenges arising from the internalization of property management,” stated George Ellison, Chief Executive Officer. “While this impacted Front Yard’s results in the third quarter, we are seeing improved metrics in October that we expect will drive stronger results in the fourth quarter.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

AAMC’s net loss attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.6 million, or $2.25 per diluted common share, which included a $(1.1) million change in the fair value of its shares of Front Yard common stock, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share, which included a $0.7 million change in the fair value of its shares of Front Yard common stock, for the third quarter of 2018.

AAMC’s net loss attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, which included a $4.6 million change in the fair value of its shares of Front Yard common stock, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $6.7 million, or $4.19 per diluted common share, which included a $(1.6) million change in the fair value of its shares of Front Yard common stock, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

About AAMC

AAMC is an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Those forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical fact, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future economic performance and are not statements of historical fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to: AAMC’s ability to implement its business plan; AAMC’s ability to leverage strategic relationships on an efficient and cost-effective basis; AAMC’s and Front Yard’s ability to compete; Front Yard’s ability to implement its business plan; general economic and market conditions; governmental regulations, taxes and policies; AAMC’s ability to generate adequate and timely sources of liquidity and financing for itself or Front Yard; Front Yard’s ability to sell non-core assets on favorable terms or at all; AAMC’s ability to identify and acquire assets for Front Yard’s portfolio; Front Yard’s ability to complete potential transactions in accordance with anticipated terms and on a timely basis or at all; AAMC’s ability to integrate newly acquired rental assets into Front Yard’s portfolio; the ability to effectively manage the performance of Front Yard’s internal property manager at the level and/or the cost that it anticipates; the failure of third party vendors to effectively perform their obligations under their respective agreements with AAMC or Front Yard; the effects of potential redemptions of our Series A Preferred Stock commencing in March 2020, including our ability to pay with funds legally available therefor or renegotiate the terms thereof; our failure to maintain Front Yard’s qualification as a REIT; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the “Risk Factors” and other sections described from time to time in the Company’s current and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.
 
The statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this press release only. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended
September 30,		   Nine months ended
September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Revenues:              
Management fees from Front Yard $ 3,584     $ 3,613     $ 10,686     $ 10,984  
Conversion fees from Front Yard     35     29     151  
Expense reimbursements from Front Yard 250     286     920     767  
Total revenues 3,834     3,934     11,635     11,902  
Expenses:              
Salaries and employee benefits 4,219     4,605     12,875     13,343  
Legal and professional fees 389     474     2,087     1,293  
General and administrative 1,099     993     3,018     2,783  
Total expenses 5,707     6,072     17,980     17,419  
Other income (loss):              
Change in fair value of Front Yard common stock (1,072 )   698     4,597     (1,641 )
Dividend income on Front Yard common stock 244     244     731     731  
Other income 63     58     116     150  
Total other (loss) income (765 )   1,000     5,444     (760 )
Loss before income taxes (2,638 )   (1,138 )   (901 )   (6,277 )
Income tax expense 885     17     173     309  
Net loss attributable to stockholders (3,523 )   (1,155 )   (1,074 )   (6,586 )
Amortization of preferred stock issuance costs (52 )   (52 )   (155 )   (155 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,575 )   $ (1,207 )   $ (1,229 )   $ (6,741 )
               
Loss per share of common stock – basic:              
Loss per basic common share $ (2.25 )   $ (0.75 )   $ (0.77 )   $ (4.19 )
Weighted average common stock outstanding – basic 1,590,739     1,613,413     1,587,448     1,609,932  
               
Loss per share of common stock – diluted:              
Loss per diluted common share $ (2.25 )   $ (0.75 )   $ (0.77 )   $ (4.19 )
Weighted average common stock outstanding – diluted 1,590,739     1,613,413     1,587,448     1,609,932  
                       

Altisource Asset Management Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

    September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
    (unaudited)    
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 21,558     $ 27,171  
Short-term investments   955     584  
Front Yard common stock, at fair value   18,779     14,182  
Receivable from Front Yard   4,168     3,968  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   2,010     1,552  
Total current assets   47,470     47,457  
         
Non-current assets:        
Right-of-use lease assets   4,458      
Other non-current assets   1,708     1,910  
Total non-current assets   6,166     1,910  
Total assets   $ 53,636     $ 49,367  
         
Current liabilities:        
Accrued salaries and employee benefits   $ 4,809     $ 5,583  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   1,204     1,188  
Short-term lease liabilities   242      
Total current liabilities   6,255     6,771  
Long-term lease liabilities   4,291      
Total liabilities   10,546     6,771  
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Redeemable preferred stock:        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; redemption value $250,000   249,907     249,752  
         
Stockholders’ deficit:        
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 authorized shares; 2,886,009 and 1,590,739 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of September 30, 2019 and 2,862,760 and 1,573,691 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2018   29     29  
Additional paid-in capital   44,111     42,245  
Retained earnings   25,252     26,558  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (20 )    
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,295,270 shares as of September 30, 2019 and 1,289,069 shares as of December 31, 2018   (276,189 )   (275,988 )
Total stockholders’ deficit   (206,817 )   (207,156 )
Total liabilities and equity   $ 53,636     $ 49,367  
                 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Investor Relations
T: 1-704-558-3068
E: [email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.