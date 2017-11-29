Altisource Residential Corporation Announces Acquisition of 1,957 Rental Homes; Rental Portfolio Now Exceeds 12,000 Properties

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, Nov. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altisource Residential Corporation (“RESI” or “the Company”) (NYSE:RESI) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of an additional 1,957 single family rental properties from entities sponsored by Amherst Holdings, LLC (“Amherst”) for an aggregate purchase price of $305.1 million. The transaction was the third and final closing under the Company’s previously announced Purchase and Sale Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”), to acquire up to 3,500 single-family rental properties from Amherst.

With the completion of this transaction, RESI now has acquired an aggregate of 3,465 rental homes from Amherst under the Purchase Agreement since March 2017. RESI’s rental portfolio now exceeds 12,000 homes.

Consistent with the previous two closings under the Purchase Agreement, RESI received seller financing of 75% of the purchase price pursuant to two separate loan agreements, each with a term of five years and a fixed interest rate of 4.0%. In connection with the acquisition, RESI has again retained the current property manager, Main Street Renewal, LLC, for the acquired properties. Hunton & Williams LLP acted as legal counsel to RESI for the transaction.

“The consummation of this closing under the Purchase Agreement with Amherst marks the final piece of this important transaction for RESI,” stated Chief Executive Officer, George Ellison. “Our rental portfolio now exceeds 12,000 homes, which we believe enhances our ability to provide stable cash flows and build long-term value for our shareholders.”

About RESI

RESI is focused on providing quality, affordable rental homes to families throughout the United States. Additional information is available at www.altisourceresi.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this press release only. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

