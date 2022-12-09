ATLANTA, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altitude Acquisition Corp. (“Altitude”) (NASDAQ:ALTU) a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today announced the signing of a non-binding letter-of-intent (“LOI”) for a business combination with a leading global medical device manufacturer (the “Target”).

The Target, a leader in its medical device field with a product that is commercially available and approved for use in over 30 countries, seeks additional expansion in the U.S. and globally.

Under the terms of the LOI, Altitude and the Target would be become a combined entity, with the Target’s existing equity holders rolling 100% of their equity into the combined public company. The proposed transaction values the Target at an enterprise value of $480 million and calls for the combined company to have at least $30 million in net cash at the time of closing. Altitude expects to announce additional details regarding the proposed business combination when a definitive merger agreement is executed, which is expected in the first quarter of 2023.

Completion of a business combination with the Target is subject to, among other matters, the completion of due diligence, the negotiation of a definitive agreement providing for the transaction, satisfaction of the conditions negotiated therein and approval of the transaction by the board and stockholders of both Altitude and the Target . There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated on the terms or timeframe currently contemplated, or at all.

About Altitude Acquisition Corp.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ALTUU, ALTU, ALTUW) is a blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

