Alto Adds Several Prominent Crypto Fund Managers to its Platform, Continues to Expand Access to Alternative Asset Investing via IRA

Additions of Bitwise, Grayscale, and SkyBridge Capital Position Alto as Go-To IRA Provider for Crypto Fund Managers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alto, an innovative technology company that simplifies the process of investing in alternative assets online using an IRA, announces three new additions to its platform with leading crypto fund managers: Bitwise, Grayscale, and SkyBridge Capital. The additions mark a significant period of growth for Alto, quickly solidifying its place as a leading IRA provider for crypto fund managers industrywide.

Alto helps individuals access their retirement funds to invest in alternative assets, such as cryptocurrency, with an easy-to-use, cost-effective digital platform. Through a network of more than 20 investment platform partners, such as AngelList and Republic, and fund managers such as Bitwise, Grayscale, and SkyBridge Capital, Alto allows both accredited and non-accredited investors to diversify and manage their portfolio of alternative assets in a single streamlined location.

“We’re seeing a rapidly growing trend of investors holding cryptocurrency in their self-directed IRAs,” said Eric Satz, founder and CEO of Alto. “Not only does it offer effective portfolio diversification, but it provides a hedge against currency devaluation and the potential for significant long-term appreciation due to an IRA’s tax-friendly advantages.”

New Alto crypto platform fund managers include:

Bitwise: Founded by Hunter Horsley and Hong Kim, Bitwise Asset Management pioneered the first and largest cryptocurrency index fund and is a leading provider of rules based exposure to crypto assets. Bitwise combines research, education and partnering with financial professionals to deliver access to a dynamic asset class.

Founded by Hunter Horsley and Hong Kim, Bitwise Asset Management pioneered the first and largest cryptocurrency index fund and is a leading provider of rules based exposure to crypto assets. Bitwise combines research, education and partnering with financial professionals to deliver access to a dynamic asset class. Grayscale: Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $33B in assets under management as of February 8, 2021. Through its family of investment products, Grayscale provides access and exposure to the digital currency asset class in the form of a traditional security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly.

Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $33B in assets under management as of February 8, 2021. Through its family of investment products, Grayscale provides access and exposure to the digital currency asset class in the form of a traditional security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly. SkyBridge Capital: Founded by Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Capital is a global alternative investment manager that provides a range of investment solutions to accredited individuals and institutions, including the SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund L.P., multi-strategy commingled fund-of-hedge-funds products, customized separate account hedge fund portfolios, hedge fund advisory services, and the SkyBridge Opportunity Zone REIT.

Investors can also open an Alto CryptoIRA account and buy cryptocurrency directly through a seamless integration with the Coinbase exchange. Alto is the only IRA provider with this capability.

In addition to cryptocurrency, individuals can use an Alto IRA account to invest in a variety of other alternative assets, from real estate and venture capital to farmland and art. The Alto platform is unique in maintaining both investor and deal sponsor (issuer) accounts, which allows each to invite the other to the platform to execute investments quickly, in a cost-effective and digitized way.

“Our goal,” Satz said, “is to level the playing field so that anyone interested in investing in alternative assets—including crypto—can do so easily and affordably and take control of how they invest their retirement funds.”

For more information about Alto, please visit: www.altoira.com .

About Alto

Alto is a financial technology company that helps individuals access and execute investments in alternative assets online using their retirement funds. The first of its kind, Alto’s platform streamlines the process for investors, investment funding portals, and issuers alike. Among Alto’s current platform partners are AngelList, EquityZen, Masterworks, Republic, and Wefunder, as well as financial advisors, funds, and other direct issuers.

Launched in 2018, the Nashville-based fintech firm is backed by leading investors, including the family office of Tony James, Moment Ventures, Acrew Capital, Alpha Edison, and Foundation Capital. For more information, please visit www.AltoIRA.com or follow Alto on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .