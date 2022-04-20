Alto Ingredients, Inc. Promotes Stacy Swanson to VP of Quality and Sustainability

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

– Alto Board forms environmental, social and governance subcommittee –

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, promoted Stacy Swanson to the newly created position of Vice President of Quality and Sustainability effective April 15, 2022. Swanson now reports directly to CEO Mike Kandris.

Kandris said, “Specialty alcohol customers seek certifications that assure reliability and surety of supply. Stacy has been instrumental in creating valuable market differentiators for Alto by leading the rigorous certifications process. Having secured ISO 9001, ICH Q7 and EXCiPACT Good Manufacturing Practices certifications as well as achieving redundancy throughout our Pekin campus, we have expanded our market applications and customer appeal. Yet our work continues. Stacy will lead the ongoing certification standards program, manage audits and more. Stacy will work with our environmental, social and governance (ESG) Board subcommittee, the executive team and others within the company to identify areas for improvement and execute on our commitment to ESG. She is doing an incredible job for Alto and I’m excited for the leadership and execution she will bring in her new role.”

Swanson said, “Alto continues to be dedicated to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace, reducing environmental impact and ensuring compliance with all laws and regulations. It is rewarding to watch our team continuously improve and adapt to the tasks that arise as we bring on new equipment and testing. I am delighted to expand my responsibilities in the new quality and sustainability role as we continue to invest in our facilities and expand our specialty alcohol and essential ingredients businesses.”

Environmental, Social and Governance Commitment

Focused on enhancing its ESG strategy and culture, in late 2021, Alto engaged a third-party consultant (Nasdaq), with ultimate oversight maintained by the board of directors, to review its ESG practices and disclosures. All company departments, including the operations, quality, commercial, legal, human resources and accounting departments, were surveyed. As a result, some of the improvements management has implemented include creating the ESG Board subcommittee and the role of VP of Quality and Sustainability.

Swanson has worked at the company’s Pekin Campus for over nine years: first, as the Laboratory Manager responsible for managing analysts in the quality assurance labs, troubleshooting process issues, and analyzing data to increase yield and production at the company’s wet and dry mill facilities, and then in 2019, as the company’s Director of Quality. Prior, Swanson was a Chemistry Instructor for nine years at Spoon River College where she taught all lecture and laboratory sections of general and organic chemistry. During her tenure at Spoon River College, Swanson served as the Canton Campus advisor for the student environmental group which promoted sustainability through educational programs, field trips, campus recycling and waste reduction. Swanson began her career at the USDA Agricultural Research Service primarily doing benchtop experiments on starch-oil composites.

Swanson earned her M.S. in Chemistry from Bradley University and a B.S. in Chemistry from Eureka College.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

