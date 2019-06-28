Altran, ArrayComm and NXP Unveil Flexible Software-Defined 5G RAN Solution

Integrated Offering Will Enable OEMs to Cut Time to Market for 5G Product Rollouts

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new collaboration announced today between market leaders Altran , ArrayComm and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) will enable manufacturers to accelerate development of 5G RAN and reduce time to market for rolling out 5G solutions. The new solution uses Altran’s 5G gNodeB software framework, pre-integrated with ArrayComm’s proven 5G PHY software on NXP SoC LX2160A, creating an innovative, flexible and scalable 5G RAN solution.

Altran will debut the new offering this week at its booth (#N1.C144) during MWC19 Shanghai (formerly known as the Mobile World Congress Shanghai), Asia’s leading event for next-generation technology.

The new end-to-end 5G solution builds upon a longstanding partnership between Altran, the global leader in engineering and R&D services, ArrayComm, a world leader in 4G/5G PHY software and system integration, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Nasdaq: NXPI). Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and network equipment providers (NEPs) can use the new offering to develop gNodeB sub-6Ghz/mmW solutions in both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) modes.

The solution incorporates Altran’s central unit (CU) and distribution unit (DU) framework and Arraycomm’s Layer 1 PHY software on NXP SoC architecture. Service providers, enterprises and private 5G network developers can use the solution to meet service requirements for enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), ultra-reliable and low latency communications (URLCC), and massive machine type communications (mMTC).

“Through this collaboration Altran, NXP and ArrayComm have set a new industry benchmark for SoC-based 5G RAN solution performance,” said N. Mohan Rangan, Group SVP and Chief Engineering Officer at Altran. “The flexible architecture of the solution enables OEMs to meet capacity requirements for single and multi-carrier 5G deployments around the world.”

Altran’s 5G RAN framework is fully compliant to 3GPP specifications and supports both SA and NSA modes. In this new solution, it is combined with ArrayComm’s high-performance Layer 1 software, which features acceleration capabilities and base-band processing libraries and can support multiple split options including ORAN-compliant split option 7.2x.

“The extension of our partnership with Altran and ArrayComm raises the bar for SoC-based 5G RAN solution performance,” said Noy Kucuk, Vice President Product Management, Digital Networking, NXP. “This offering represents another important step in our collaboration, contributing to a robust ecosystem of superior 5G solutions.” NXP’s Layerscape® family of high-performance Arm®-based communications processing platforms offers an excellent fit for high-performance, software-defined networking requirements of 5G.

“Integration between ArrayComm’s 5G PHY software and Altran’s CU/DU framework on the NXP LX2160A Multi-core Communications Processor is very important for our operator, ODM and OEM customers,” said Xin Huang, President of ArrayComm. “Our joint solution reduces risks in integration significantly and enables customers to go to market quickly.”

About Altran

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in Engineering and R&D services. The Group offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in Automotive, Aeronautics, Space, Defense & Naval, Infrastructure & Transportation, Industry & Consumer Goods, Life Sciences, Communications, Semiconductors & Electronics, Software & Internet, Finance and the Public Sector. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Altran generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2018, with nearly 46,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

About ArrayComm

ArrayComm has become the world leader in physical layer software (PHY) and multi-antenna signal processing (MAS) for 4G (LTE/LTE-A, Cat-M and NB-IoT) and 5G wireless communication systems. ArrayComm BasePort™ 4G/5G PHY has high performance and efficiency, as well as reliability. Together with ArrayComm’s rich experiences providing system integration and validation services to customers, ArrayComm’s BasePort™ 4G/5G PHY has enabled customers around the world to shorten time to market significantly and is field-proven in tier-1 operator networks. Offered as an option on top of BasePort™ PHY, the ArrayComm A-MAS™ software provides excellent performance enhancements with advanced algorithms using multiple antennas.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy, and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

