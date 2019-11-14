Altran, Benetel and Phluido Partner to Create Containerized LTE RAN for Cable Networks

Solution by Telecom Infra Project members dramatically cuts total cost of ownership, adds new services and delivers consistent service quality

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TIP SUMMIT – Altran , Benetel and Phluido have cocreated a disaggregated, multi-organization, containerized LTE RAN reference solution that provides 4G RAN services over existing cable networks. Working under the guidance of CableLabs, the companies developed the solution as part of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) vRAN Fronthaul Project Group and will demonstrate it at this year’s TIP Summit , a leading conference for telecom innovation, in Amsterdam. Launched in February 2016, TIP was started with the goal of accelerating the pace of innovation in the telecom industry.

Containerization of radio access network (RAN) solutions is significant as it reduces the requirements of general purpose processor (GPP) CPU cores and memory while still delivering the benefits almost equivalent to that of bare metal solutions over virtual infrastructure. This innovation allows cable operators to leverage DOCSIS® networks as an effective means for fronthaul transport Moreover, cable operators are given a dual means to additionally lower capex by using RAN containerization and reusing existing DOCSIS® network infrastructure as transport.

As lead integrator in this initiative, Altran employed its LTE RAN software framework based on cloud RAN architecture. The solution implements the 3GPP Option 7-2 split with Altran’s LTE layer 3 and layer 2 integrated with Phluido’s layer 1 and Benetel’s remote radio unit (RRU). The RRU provides a platform that can support both 4G and 5G networks. Network Equipment Providers (NEPs) can monetize the reference solution supported on containers and RRU to provide LTE solutions that leverage existing and future cable networks.

Brian Bronson, President of Platforms and Solutions at Altran, commented: “As 5G starts to proliferate, a growing number of operators are now virtualizing their networks and investing billions in SDN/NFV infrastructure. All our partners have an excellent track record of innovation, and that will translate into operators being able to fundamentally change the way networks are built and at a significantly lower cost. At the same time, the containerization of RAN solutions will help operators to align their 4G and 5G network deployment strategy – to future-proof their networks.”

Alan Barbieri, CEO of Phluido, said, “Phluido has been at the forefront of the RAN virtualization and open fronthaul interfaces since 2014 and as a pioneer of the open RAN concept, we believe that containerization, hardware-software disaggregation, and open interfaces are key to disrupt the legacy approach to deploy 4G and 5G radio networks. The live reference design showcased at the TIP Summit demonstrates the feasibility and effectiveness of a multi-vendor virtualized RAN based upon containers and open interfaces, all in addition to the algorithms needed to support fronthaul over DOCSIS® networks.”

The RRUs are developed to support the functional split 7-2, embracing a modular architecture with selectable features in keeping with the flexibility and versatility required by end-market applications.

“This is another great example of simplifying and addressing the key adoption drivers for these applications,” said Adrian O’Connor, CEO of Benetel. “This creative and disruptive approach is complementing exciting 4G and 5G RRU developments and the ever-increasing market interest for vRAN solutions.”

More information about the different components used in this innovative solution can be found at the TIP Exchange , a new business-to-business marketplace for connectivity solutions by the TIP community.

About Altran

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in engineering and R&D services. The Group offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in automotive, aeronautics, space, defense & naval, infrastructure & transportation, industry & consumer goods, life sciences, communications, semiconductors & electronics, software & internet, finance and the public sector. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Altran generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2018, with nearly 47,000 employees in more than 30 countries. For more information, please visit www.altran.com .

About Benetel

Benetel provides a unique combination of disruptive and differentiated radio platforms, services, and RF expertise for communication specialists – from radio design engineers to system architects – seeking reliable, compliant, off-the-shelf or right-first-time custom-hardware. Benetel’s modular platform approach provides scalable, SWaP-optimized solutions that minimize time-to-market and optimize Total Cost of Ownership for private communications providers and OEMs. Evidence of such can be seen as Communication service providers (CSPs) turn to Cloud-RAN (C-RAN) and virtualization technologies to alleviate constraints in their networks caused by ever increasing mobile traffic growth, Benetel is working with leading players in this field to provide Remote Radio Units (RRU) over a non-ideal fronthaul that interwork with virtualized Cloud BBUs.

About Phluido

Phluido, a technology and software company based in San Diego, California, is a pioneer in Radio Access Network (RAN) virtualization and disaggregation. Phluido demonstrated the world’s first fully-virtual live C-RAN system over cheap, readily-available Internet Protocol (IP) fronthaul, thanks to its patented “fronthaul-over-IP” protocol. We believe virtualization and open interfaces can be successfully brought to the traditionally closed world of mobile networks. As such, Phluido is a member and active contributor of several consortia whose mission is to enable multi-vendor collaborations and API-based disaggregation, such as the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and O-RAN. Phluido fully software-defined 4G and 5G-NR L1 implementation, available as a container-based solution, has been successfully incorporated into multi-vendor open RAN implementations, trialed, and commercially licensed.

