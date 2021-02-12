Breaking News
Altran Collaborates With Ciena’s Blue Planet Division to Address Virtualization and Orchestration Needs for 5G

Co-created solutions will accelerate market opportunities by simplifying and automating service delivery across multiple vendor systems

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altran, part of Capgemini, and Blue Planet, a division of Ciena, today announced a collaboration to provide network operators with intelligent automation solutions. This collaboration will support operators that are grappling with increasingly complex requirements across physical and virtual domains driven by 5G, cloud and the Internet of Things (IoT). As a result of their co-created solutions, service delivery across multiple vendor systems will be simplified and automated, enabling operators to monetize their investments faster.

Intelligent automation is the execution of the operational and functional processes involved in designing, creating and delivering an end-to-end service. Traditionally, these processes were handled by domain-specific, siloed operational support systems (OSS) and tools built for static environments. The increasing integration of advanced networking technologies and automation has accelerated demand for process orchestration – a market projected to exceed $9 billion by 2025, according to Market Study Report LLP.

Through the collaboration, Blue Planet and Altran intend to pursue opportunities in service orchestration, cloud orchestration, inventory, analytics, network assurance, OSS/BSS integration and network automation. Blue Planet’s Intelligent Automation Portfolio is a comprehensive, open software suite that empowers service providers with deep insights about the network to optimize business processes, reduce costs and improve the customer experience. Blue Planet is purpose-built for closed-loop automation combining multi-domain service orchestration, inventory federation, with analytics and assurance, unlocking network potential and business agility. As part of the Capgemini Group, Altran will provide its specialized offerings in the areas of system integration, engineering and R&D services, deployment, managed and support services. This combined with its unique, leading-edge software frameworks will be integrated with Blue Planet’s portfolio.

Altran’s collaboration with Blue Planet enables operators to seize new service opportunities as they transform their existing infrastructure into next-generation networks that employ software-defined networking and network functions virtualization,” said Dietmar Wendt, Chief Global Sales & Portfolio Officer, Engineering and R&D at Capgemini. Our co-created solutions will help operators shorten time to revenue by simplifying and automating service delivery across multiple vendor ecosystems and equipment that span the WAN, data center and cloud.”

Rick Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Blue Planet, a division of Ciena, said, “Our partnership with Altran is key to executing digital transformation initiatives for operators around the globe looking to transform networks and realize the full potential of a software-defined and open approach.”

Altran has worked with Ciena for many years, providing design engineering and product services and support. For more on Altran’s specialized offerings, please visit www.altran.com.

About Altran

Altran is an integral part of Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year + heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. Today, it is a multicultural company of 270,000 team members in almost 50 countries. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined revenues of €17billion. People matter, results count.

