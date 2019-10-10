Altran Joins Red Hat Apex Partner Program

Partnership will enable Altran to bring its virtualization and cloud expertise to more network operators and other large enterprises

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altran , the global leader in engineering and R&D services, announced today that it has joined the Red Hat Apex Partner Program. Through the program, Altran will be able to collaborate more closely with Red Hat and apply its deep expertise in virtualization, cloud enablement, product engineering and system integration to help accelerate a more cost-effective modernization of networks for communication service providers (CSPs) and other large enterprises.

As companies prepare for the next generation of services such as 5G, moving to virtualized, cloud-native networks can help meet the requirements associated with new use cases and applications while also enabling them to reduce operating costs and improve their competitive position.

“This collaboration is expected to benefit network operators looking to accelerate time to market, grow revenue and create operational efficiencies as they transition to 5G networks and services,” said Dietmar Wendt, Group SVP of the Communications and Technology Systems business at Altran. “It enables us to give service providers access to an extensive level of design, development, testing and integration services in order to help them move from development to production faster and with greater confidence so that new network services can be monetized and ready for service.”

The Red Hat Apex Partner Program is designed to promote a deeper and more collaborative go-to-market strategy between Red Hat and member companies across the three pillars of Red Hat’s business, including hybrid cloud infrastructure, cloud-native application development and IT automation and management. Altran’s partnership with Red Hat enables service providers to integrate Red Hat’s open-source software, while positioning their networks to better meet the stringent requirements that are anticipated to arise from new 5G consumer and enterprise use cases.

“Altran’s expertise in executing virtualization and cloud enablement for its CSP clients brings increased value to the Red Hat Apex Partner network,” said Darrell Jordan-Smith, Global Vice President of Vertical Industries and Accounts at Red Hat. “Red Hat is excited about partnering with Altran, which has a long history of providing integration and testing solutions for some of the world’s largest service providers.”

For more information on Altran’s service offerings in North America, please visit https://northamerica.altran.com .

About Altran

Altran is the undisputed world leader in engineering and R&D services. The Group offers its customers a unique value proposition to meet their transformation and innovation challenges. Altran supports its customers, from concept to industrialization, to develop the products and services of tomorrow. Altran has been working for more than 35 years with major players in many sectors: Automotive, Aeronautics, Space, Defence & Naval, Rail, Infrastructure & Transport, Industry & Consumer Products, Life Sciences, Communications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Software & Internet, Finance & Public Sector. The acquisition of Aricent expands the Group’s portfolio of expertise in semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Altran generated €2.9 billion in revenue in 2018, with nearly 47,000 employees in more than 30 countries. www.altran.com

Red Hat is a registered trademark of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

