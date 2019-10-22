Altran Partners with T&W to Accelerate 5G Small-Cell Development Based on Qualcomm Platform

Solution addresses operators’ needs for densifying networks to increase capacity and improve customer satisfaction

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mobile network operators are increasingly looking to small cells to densify capacity on 5G networks in order to support enhanced quality of experience (QoE) and reduce the overall cost of increasing capacity. Shenzhen Gongjin (known as T&W) will combine Altran’s 5G NR RAN Software framework with its small cell solutions, based on the Qualcomm FSM100xx 5G Platform, to reduce time to market for operators.

Altran’s 5G NR RAN software framework contains 3GPP-specified Layer 2 and 3, which is fully compliant to the F1 interface between central unit (CU) and distributed unit (DU) modules and will be integrated with Qualcomm FSM100xx PHY. Leveraging deep expertise in developing reliable, robust and interoperable 5G solutions, the Altran framework supports both millimeter wave (mmW) and sub-6 GHz bands and is fully compliant with 3GPP and ORAN specifications.

T&W is a prominent LTE small cell provider, as well as a manufacturer of broadband access products. The company is expanding its small cell product line to support 5G, including support for the Qualcomm FSM100xx 5G Platform, which will provide best-in-class 5G small-cell systems.

“5G can drive a wide array of use cases, ranging from low-latency IoT deployments to high-speed mobile broadband on varying spectrum bands and deployments,” said N. Mohan Rangan, Group SVP and Chief Engineering Officer at Altran. “Combining Altran’s flexible, scalable 5G RAN software framework with T&W’s Qualcomm SoC-based solution will enable the quick development and deployment of 5G small-cell solutions that cater to different verticals and a wide variety of mobile broadband business use cases.”

The solution’s CU and DU modules are highly optimized on target platforms to meet the stringent performance needs for carrier aggregation. The CU module is platform agnostic and can run on x86-based architectures and ARM-based platforms.

“We are one of the first companies in China to adopt the Qualcomm FSM100xx 5G Platform,” said Hu Zumin, Senior Vice President of Mobile Business at T&W. “As small cells are expected to be a major building block in 5G networks, partnerships with industry leaders like Altran helps T&W provide the most advanced 5G solutions on the market.”

About Altran

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in engineering and R&D services. The Group offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in automotive, aeronautics, space, defense & naval, infrastructure & transportation, industry & consumer goods, life sciences, communications, semiconductors & electronics, software & internet, finance and the public sector. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Altran generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2018, with nearly 47,000 employees in more than 30 countries. For more information, please visit www.altran.com.

About Shenzhen Gongjin Electronics Co., Ltd. (T&W)

As a global leading developer and manufacturer of wideband communication products, T&W expands its Small Cell product line from 4G to 5G. T&W is a large provider of access products to the telecommunication industry providing solutions to several tier-one service providers. During 2018 the company was selected as an LTE small-cell provider of several tier-one mobile operators. In 2018 T&W yearly revenues exceeded $1.2 billion. For more information, see www.twsz.com.

