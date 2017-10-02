ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : Altran closes the acquisition of GlobalEdge Software

Press release

27.09.2017

Altran closes the acquisition of GlobalEdge Software

Altran has announced today the closing of the acquisition of GlobalEdge Software Limited, an India-based product engineering company specialized in embedded software and IoT Solutions. This acquisition was closed at the end of September, rapidly after its announcement on September 5, 2017.

This strategic acquisition helps accelerate the execution of Altran’s strategic plan, “Altran 2020. Ignition“. It significantly reinforces Altran’s Industrialized GlobalShore(TM) delivery capabilities in India, and further strengthens Altran’s commercial footprint in North America. It provides Altran with deep expertise in embedded software and connectivity technology.

You may please refer to the signing press release, in the link below:

Altran announces acquisition of GlobalEdge

About Altran

As a global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D), Altran offers its clients a new way to innovate by developing the products and services of tomorrow. Altran works alongside its clients on every link in the value chain of their project, from conception to industrialization. For over thirty years, the Group has provided its expertise to key players in the Aerospace, Automotive, Defence, Energy, Finance, Life Sciences, Railway, and Telecom sectors, among others. In 2016, the Altran group generated revenues of €2.120bn. With a headcount of more than 30,000 employees, Altran is present in more than 20 countries.

www.altran.com

Contacts

Altran Group

Albin Jacquemont

Executive Vice-President and CFO

Tel: + 33 (0)1 46 41 71 89

[email protected]

Stéphanie Bia

Group VP Investor Relations

Tel: + 33 (0)1 46 41 71 89

[email protected]

Marine Boulot

Group Vice-President Communications

Tel: + 33 (0)1 46 41 71 73

[email protected]

Press relations

Shan

Candice Baudet Depierre, directeur conseil

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 50 51 71

[email protected]

Follow us on Twitter:

@Altran #Altran2020

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b5086b3-ec38-42d8-8d45-29ec4f0b3c4b