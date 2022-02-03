Aluf Holdings, Inc. Acquires ITBiometrics, Inc., Specializing in Absolute Security for Online and Offline Financial Transactions Using High Security Biometric Technology Identity Authentication

Breaking News
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: AHIX)  is pleased to announce that we have acquired ITBiometrics, Inc. ITB will continue doing business as ITBiometrics – A Division of Aluf Holdings. The announcement demonstrates Aluf’s commitment to create shareholder value by pursuing growth opportunities that improve profitability within our core sectors: biometrics and blockchain.

ITBiometrics specializes in absolute security for online and offline financial transactions using biometric identity authentication through manufacturing and distribution of OEM hardware products with biometric technology for use by businesses, governments, and individuals in high-security use cases.

“This acquisition represents a significant alignment of technology and core capabilities within the Aluf family of companies,” said Andy Finch, CEO of ITBiometrics. “ITBiometrics is excited to collaborate with the new team on the development and marketing of biometric products,” Finch continued.

“ITBiometrics checks off a lot of boxes in Aluf’s core focus,” said Don Bennett, Chairman of Aluf Holdings. “We are pleased to start off the new year with this robust addition to the Aluf family,” continued Bennett.

About ITBiometrics, Inc.

ITBiometrics™, a fintech company using biometrics for financial transactions, is the creator of a hardware “cold” fingerprint wallet that addresses specific needs of digital currency owners to transact cryptocurrency without the need for PINs, passwords, or passphrases even in multiple signature applications. ITB’s authentication combines thermal signature detection, heartbeat sensing and fingerprint(s) to verify identity. In conjunction with patent pending encryption, ITBiometrics™ offers unparalleled security and advanced authorization capabilities to a broad spectrum of industries. Additional information can be found at: www.itbiometrics.com

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.:

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company whose core competency is to strategically acquire, manage and propel technology companies into the future. Our core focus is the Biometric, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, and Software/Hardware verticals. For more information go to www.aluf.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company’s ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company’s suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

Corporate Contact:

Aluf Holdings, Inc.
Teresa McWilliams
Chief Financial Officer
866-793-1110

