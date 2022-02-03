Aluf Holdings, Inc. Acquires ITBiometrics, Inc., Specializing in Absolute Security for Online and Offline Financial Transactions Using High Security Biometric Technology Identity Authentication

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: AHIX) is pleased to announce that we have acquired ITBiometrics, Inc. ITB will continue doing business as ITBiometrics – A Division of Aluf Holdings. The announcement demonstrates Aluf’s commitment to create shareholder value by pursuing growth opportunities that improve profitability within our core sectors: biometrics and blockchain.

ITBiometrics specializes in absolute security for online and offline financial transactions using biometric identity authentication through manufacturing and distribution of OEM hardware products with biometric technology for use by businesses, governments, and individuals in high-security use cases.

“This acquisition represents a significant alignment of technology and core capabilities within the Aluf family of companies,” said Andy Finch, CEO of ITBiometrics. “ITBiometrics is excited to collaborate with the new team on the development and marketing of biometric products,” Finch continued.

“ITBiometrics checks off a lot of boxes in Aluf’s core focus,” said Don Bennett, Chairman of Aluf Holdings. “We are pleased to start off the new year with this robust addition to the Aluf family,” continued Bennett.

About ITBiometrics, Inc.

ITBiometrics™, a fintech company using biometrics for financial transactions, is the creator of a hardware “cold” fingerprint wallet that addresses specific needs of digital currency owners to transact cryptocurrency without the need for PINs, passwords, or passphrases even in multiple signature applications. ITB’s authentication combines thermal signature detection, heartbeat sensing and fingerprint(s) to verify identity. In conjunction with patent pending encryption, ITBiometrics™ offers unparalleled security and advanced authorization capabilities to a broad spectrum of industries. Additional information can be found at: www.itbiometrics.com

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.:

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company whose core competency is to strategically acquire, manage and propel technology companies into the future. Our core focus is the Biometric, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, and Software/Hardware verticals. For more information go to www.aluf.com

