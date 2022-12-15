FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aluf Holdings, Inc. (“AHIX”) (“Aluf”) (OTC PINK: AHIX) today announced it is forging ahead, laying the groundwork to build its Business and Financial Solutions Division designed to grow its revenue and build a global portfolio of scalable companies. through strategic acquisitions and managed growth. Through strategic acquisitions and managed growth, our network of companies will offer a multitude of white-label, back-office & business generation systems, while creating cross selling and synergistic partnership opportunities. As such, the Company is acquiring and/or partnering with other technology and professional services firms. The first acquisition into our Financial Services portfolio is Rapid Tax USATS, which is scheduled to take place on December 30, 2022.

Currently operated by family-owned Tax Partners USA, LLC, as a d/b/a, Rapid Tax USATS, began operating in January 2016, with headquarters in South Florida. Since its inception, Rapid Tax USATS, has been providing tax preparation and other professional services, both virtually and in person, locally and across the U.S. Services presently include 12% bookkeeping/accounting, 68% individual tax, and 20% business tax and advisory, with great growth potential. With tax season quickly approaching, the Company will immediately begin rebranding, website updates, and marketing to exceed projected revenue goals for 2023.

During the second half of this year, including the appointment of Sam Jakobs as CEO, Aluf has achieved major milestones in our strategic growth by identifying additional solid acquisition targets, three of which are scheduled to close December 30, 2022 and during Q1 2023; Rapid Tax USATS, BizzUniverse, Inc., and BizzShield Pro, Inc. The next several months will bring remarkable results as we continue to take the company from de minimis revenue to sustainable growth and profitability as we achieve progress across multiple fronts.

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.:

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, engaged in acquiring, operating, and managing subsidiary companies in the development and sale of proprietary software and technology solutions. Our key strategy is to build a larger and more diverse company through strategic and managed acquisitions and growth. Our core focus includes biometrics, software and hardware verticals. For more information go to www.aluf.com

About Tax Partners USA, LLC.:

Tax Partners USA, LLC, is located in Davie, Florida doing business as Rapid Tax USATS, providing personalized virtual tax, accounting, and business advisory services to corporations, small businesses and high net worth individuals nationwide. Our professional staff at Rapid Tax USA focuses on the unique personal and business needs of their clients and provides them with customized solutions to meet their goals.

About BizzUniverse, Inc.:

BizzUniverse SM, is a technology company empowering individuals, entrepreneurs, business owners, community organizations, and other groups through its technology-based networking and business development platform designed to enable members to achieve their goals and realize higher levels of success. For more information go to https://www.bizzuniverse.com

About Bizz Shield Pro, Inc.:

Bizz Shield ProSM offers cost saving discount programs that help individuals and families proactively manage their healthcare costs and secure control over other liabilities which can significantly impact their financial future. Bizz Shield Pro’sSM benefit portal not only provides simple access to affordable benefit plans, but uniquely affords highly motivated individuals the ability to generate continuous sources of revenue generation through the Associate Sales Representative Program. Associates driven for success can utilize Bizz Leads ProSM, a premier lead generation system with access to top tier products and services as well as a National Associate Network, to exponentially increase their opportunity for growth. Bizz Leads ProSM, is a division of Bizz Shield ProSM. For more information go to https://www.bizzshieldpro.com and https://www.bizzleadspro.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company’s ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company’s suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

Corporate Contact:

Aluf Holdings, Inc.

Teresa McWilliams, Chief Financial Officer

866-793-1110