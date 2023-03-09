According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the global Aluminum Air Battery market followed by North America.

Farmington, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Aluminum-air Battery Market was valued at US$ 4.8 Mn in 2021, It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 10.4 Mn by the end of 2031. The oxygen in the air reacts with the aluminium in the battery to make electricity. It is one of the batteries with the most energy per unit of space. When used in electric cars, aluminum-air batteries could make the total weight of the car up to eight times lighter. Mileage on lithium-ion batteries Aluminum-air batteries don’t need electricity to charge, are safe, last a long time, get a lot of miles, and are small.

Aluminum-air batteries can be charged by hand with recycled hydrated alumina used to make new aluminium anodes. The oxygen in the air is used as the cathode, and aluminium is used as the anode.

When used in electric cars, aluminum-air batteries can give up to eight times the range of lithium-ion batteries while being much lighter overall.

Aluminum-air batteries can’t be charged with electricity. It is safe, has a long life, can reach farther, and is small.

Aluminum-air batteries can be charged by hand with recycled hydrated alumina used to make new aluminium anodes.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Due to the growing number of electric vehicles around the world, the aluminum-air battery market has been growing to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

The global aluminum-air batteries market is likely to be driven by how easy it is to get aluminium, the raw material for aluminum-air batteries.

It is thought that the growth of the global aluminum-air batteries market will be slowed by the high cost of anodes and the fact that carbon dioxide in the air can cause aluminium anodes to corrode.

Trends:

People are getting more interested in electric cars because they want to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. Because of this, a lot more people are buying electric cars. Aluminum-air batteries can store a lot of energy in a small space, which makes them a good choice for electric cars.

Wind and solar power are becoming more and more popular, but they aren’t very reliable because they aren’t always available. Aluminum-air batteries can be used to store extra energy from renewable sources and provide a reliable backup power source.

Need for portable power sources to grow: A lot of portable power sources are used by both the military and medical devices. Aluminum air batteries are a portable power source that is light and has a high energy density.

Opportunities:

Changes in Technology: Changes in technology, like making batteries more efficient and making them last longer, are likely to drive the growth of the aluminium air battery market.

Initiatives from the government: Many governments around the world are working to get people to use clean energy and are investing in the development of new battery technologies. This is likely to open up new opportunities for the aluminium air battery market.

Investing more: Many companies are putting money into making aluminum-air batteries that can be used in electric cars, to store renewable energy, and as portable power sources. This investment should help the market for aluminum-air batteries grow.

Regional Outlook:

North America is the second most important market area, after Asia-Pacific. Because so many market players want to make the best metal-air batteries, money is flowing into the field and several pilot projects are being run to test how well the final product works. Europe is also looking for cheaper batteries that are safer and work better. There are some projects going on in the area, like NECOBAUT, which is working on a new generation of batteries for the auto industry. The goal of the NECOBAUT project is to create new batteries for the auto industry based on new metal-air technology. This will help electric vehicles get around the low energy density of lithium-ion batteries, which are currently used.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2031 USD 10.4 Million

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Phinergy, ANYUAN, Renault-Nissan, Alcoa, JOINWORLD, Fuji-pigment, Geely, Zhongke Metal, ACTXE, China Dynamics, Mingtai, Super New Power, and others.

By Type

Lead-acid batteries

Ni-Cd

MH-Ni

Zn-Air Battery

Lithium-ion Battery

Aluminum-air Battery

Others

By Application

Military

Civil

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.

