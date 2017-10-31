Aluminum Association Welcomes New Policy & International Trade VP and Public Affairs Specialist

ARLINGTON, VA, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Aluminum Association announced today the addition of Lauren Wilk and Katie Rosebrook to its team as the voice of the aluminum value chain continues to strengthen its advocacy platform. As the new Vice President of Policy & International Trade, Wilk will oversee the association’s overall policy portfolio and international trade agenda. Rosebrook will focus on digital advocacy and other communications efforts as part of the association’s Public Affairs department.

“Lauren brings a wealth of relevant experience that will benefit the membership as we continue to pursue a policy agenda that promotes aluminum as the sustainable material of choice,” said Michelle O’Neill, Senior Vice President of Global Government Affairs and Sustainability for Alcoa and chair of the Aluminum Association. “We are at a critically important moment for the domestic industry, and Lauren’s background managing manufacturing trade policy will help us face the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities ahead.”

Prior to joining the association, Wilk served as the Director of Trade Policy at the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) where she developed policy and advocacy strategies, represented manufacturers on Capitol Hill through the legislative process and served on the International Trade Advisory Committee on Customs Matters and Trade Facilitation. She previously worked in the House of Representatives where she served as staff director for the House Manufacturing Caucus and the Congressional Export Control Working Group. Wilk holds a Master of Art degree in National Security Studies from Naval War College as well as a Bachelor of Art and a Bachelor of Science in political science and journalism/news information from the University of Kansas.

As Public Affairs Specialist, Rosebrook works with the Public Affairs team on day-to-day media and communications efforts, assists with membership responsibilities and manages the association’s digital advocacy platform. Before joining the association team, she interned for SIGNAL Group D.C. where she worked for various clients in the telecommunications, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Rosebrook has a Bachelor of Science degree in strategic communications from Oklahoma State University.

“We are excited to welcome Lauren and Katie to the Aluminum Association,” said Heidi Brock, President & CEO of the Aluminum Association. “Both add a great deal of value to what we can achieve for our member companies and I’m looking forward to working closely with them as we continue to amplify the tremendous story of our growing industry.”

The domestic aluminum industry has seen seven straight years of consecutive demand growth dating back to 2009. Last year, the industry shipped 26.4 billion pounds of aluminum in the U.S. and Canada, the highest volume of shipments in nearly a decade and within striking distance of record shipments from 2005 and 2006. This growth is being driven largely by record-breaking demand for automotive aluminum – the industry has committed or invested $2.3 billion since 2013 in U.S. plant expansions as automakers strive to make better-performing and more fuel-efficient vehicles.

However, challenges remain, particularly in the area of Chinese aluminum overcapacity, which has hurt domestic producers across the aluminum value chain in recent years. The Department of Commerce recently released preliminary affirmative antidumping and countervailing duty determinations supporting the industry’s claims against subsidized Chinese aluminum foil flooding the market. In September, the association filed comments with the U.S. Trade Representative urging continued pressure from the U.S. government for China to adhere to both the letter and spirit of its commitment to the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) open, rules-based trading system. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum initiating an investigation exploring the national security implications of foreign imports of aluminum on U.S. national security, under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

The Aluminum Association continues to support a negotiated government-to-government agreement to permanently resolve chronic Chinese overcapacity in the aluminum sector.

To learn more please visit www.drivealuminum.org and www.aluminum.org/China.

