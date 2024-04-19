The increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and the growing requirement for air conditioning systems are expected to further augur growth for aluminum foils. Aluminum foil market growth is primarily driven by rising consumer preferences for hygienic and convenient packaging solutions globally.

NEWARK, Del, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global aluminum foil market value is projected to grow from US$ 27,630.4 million in 2024 to US$ 44,787.7 million by 2034. Global sales are set to surge at 4.9% CAGR throughout the assessment period.

Rising consumers’ preference for hygienic and convenient packaging has led to a significant increase in the use of aluminum foil globally. Growing emphasis on sustainability and hygiene is set to fuel the Demand for aluminum foil market, highlighting consumer preferences for eco-friendly and efficient packaging options.

Emerging regions such as China and India are witnessing high demand for aluminum foil due to lifestyle shifts, food safety consciousness, and an aging middle class. The global trend towards sanitary and simple packaging solutions fuels the use of aluminum foil, as consumers prioritize freshness, safety, and simplicity in packaging decisions.

The food industry is experiencing rapid growth due to the growing demand for on-the-go food. Aluminum foil packaging is gaining traction due to its versatility, durability, and barrier properties. Factors contributing to this growth further include urbanization, changing work patterns, increased travel, and the preference for quick, hassle-free meals.

Aluminum foil packaging is used in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, personal care, and electronics, to ensure product integrity, stability, freshness, and reliability. They also reduce waste by eliminating the need for larger containers, minimizing excess consumption, and promoting environmental sustainability.

Key Takeaways from the Global Aluminum Foil Market:

Global sales of aluminum foil are estimated to be valued at US$ 44,787.7 million in 2034.

in 2034. India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2034.

by 2034. Saudi Arabia is set to record a CAGR of 9.2% through 2034.

through 2034. Based on packaging type, the bags and pouches segment is set to surge at 4.0% by 2034.

by 2034. By application, the food segment is forecast to grow at 4.7% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

“Rising e-commerce activities and growth in the food sector are projected to fuel the aluminum foil industry. Manufacturers are developing innovative packaging solutions using aluminum foil, such as pouches, trays, films, and wraps, to meet the growing consumer demand for portable and convenient food options, “- says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is Winning?

Amcor Plc, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Constantia Flexibles, Huhtamaki Oyj, Alu Flex AG, Symetal, Reynolds Consumer Products, and GARMCO are the leading companies in the market. The tier 1 players in the market hold 8% to 12% of the aluminum foil industry.

Leading companies are launching new products in the market. They are integrating with different firms and inflating their geographical presence. They are also collaborating and partnering with start-ups for product development. Recent activities and developments implemented by the leading companies in the market are:

In April 2023, Amcor plc collaborated with Tyson Foods to deliver new, more sustainable packaging that offers up to 70% carbon footprint reduction over conventional packaging.

Key Companies Profiled:

Amcor Plc.

Hindalco Industries Ltd

Constantia Flexibles

Huhtamaki Oyj

Alu Flex AG

Symetal

Reynolds Consumer Products

GARMCO

Toyo Aluminum Ecko Products

ALUVIN

ACG World Wide

Eurofoil Luxemberg

Penny Plate, LLC

Neelam Global Pvt Ltd

SNTO Holdings Group

UACJ Foil Corporation.

Henan Huawei Aluminum Co., Ltd.

Global Aluminum Foil Market Report:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global aluminium foil market, analysing historical demand from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals market growth projections based on thickness (up to 6 micron, 7 micron, 8 micron, 9 micron, 10 micron, 11 micron, 12 micron, 13 to 18 microns, 19 to 25 microns), application (food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, other industrial), packaging type (bags & pouches, wraps & rolls, blisters, lids, laminated tubes, trays, aseptic packaging, sachets & labels), type (household, commercial), and region.

Market Segmentation:

By Thickness:

Upto 6 Micron

7 Micron

8 Micron

9 Micron

10 Micron

11 Micron

12 Micron

13 to 18 Microns

19 to 25 Microns

By Application:

Food Dairy Bakery & Confectionary Ready – to – Eat Food

Beverages Ready to Drink Juices Coffee & Tea

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics Healthcare Products Nail care Products Skin care Products

Other Industrial

By Packaging Type:

Bags & Pouches Retort Pouches Aluminum Bags

Wraps & Rolls

Blisters

Lids

Laminated Tubes

Trays

Aseptic Packaging

Sachets & Labels

By Type:

Household

Commercial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

