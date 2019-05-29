Breaking News
Home / Top News / Aluminum Nitride Market To Reach USD 117.60 Million By 2026| Reports And Data

Aluminum Nitride Market To Reach USD 117.60 Million By 2026| Reports And Data

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

The increasing demand for the product in the electronics industry is fueling its demand in the market.

Market Size – USD 87.40 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.7%, Market Trends – Expansion of electronics industries in emerging nations in the Asia Pacific region. 

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Aluminum Nitride Market is forecast to reach USD 117.60 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Aluminum nitride is a non-toxic and synthetic ceramic material with hexagonal lattice that is majorly used in electronic devices. The high demand for Aluminum nitride is due to its unique combination of properties such as good thermal conductivity and electrical resistance. This provides electronic devices with the ability to offer electrical insulation all while maintaining lower operating temperature.

Aluminum nitride is preferred in several industries for high thermal conductivity, high electric insulation, and high mechanical strength. The property of thermal expansion of the product helps in high reliability in Si-chips and thermal heat cycling in the end use process. It is used in electronic devices where heat removal is an essential function.         

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1449

Asia Pacific leads the demand for Aluminum nitride owing to the high demand for electrical and electronics and expansion of the industry from the region. Japan, China, India, and South Korea are expected to boost the market in this region. Expansion of the automotive industry in the region is also anticipated to create ample opportunities for the Aluminum nitride market in the future.

Further key findings from the report suggest

  • Aluminum nitride is used in applications that require high thermal conductivity and chemical resistance such as terminators, resistors, and high power microwave tube.
  • The component is also used in evaporation boats, thermocouple insulators, grinding media and crystal growing cubicles.
  • Power electronics is the application of solid-state electronics to the control and conversion of electric power. It held a market share of 19% in the year 2018 and can be observed to have a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
  • Aluminum nitride finds its applications in high-performance ceramics owing to the high thermal conductivity, good dielectric and corrosion resistance property, and exceptionally high thermal conductivity.
  • Materials based on Aluminum nitride are used for the application in metal castings. These metal castings are also used in place of small parts in automotive.
  • On the basis of various methods available to synthesize Aluminum nitride, carbothermal, reduction and nitridation methods are the ones that are most commonly used.
  • Nitridation is a process where heat diffuses nitrogen on the surface of a metal to form a case hardened surface. This method held a market share of 33% in the year 2018.
  • Powder and granular forms of Aluminum nitride are forecasted to have an annual growth rate of 4.1% and 4.0% respectively.
  • On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into technical grade and analytical grade.
  • The analytical grade is forecasted to hold a market share of 56% in the year 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
  • North America has a high potential for growth in the Aluminum nitride market. The power sector is one of the major revenue generators in the market. The region is forecasted to have a CAGR of 4.3%.
  • Expansion of the automotive industry in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to create ample opportunities for the Aluminum nitride market in the future.
  • Key participants include Accumet Materials Co., Surmet Corp, Desunmet Ceramic Material, Hefei Mok Advanced Material, Option Care Enterprises, Inc. Okuyama Corporation, Furukawa Co Ltd., Maruwa, Toyal America, Inc., C. Starck, Ferro-Ceramic Grinding Inc., among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below:   https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aluminum-nitride-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Aluminum Nitride Market on the basis of Grade, Type, Form, Application, and Region:                      

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

  • Technical Grade
  • Analytical Grade

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

  • Powder
  • Granules
  • Sheet

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

  • Aerospace
  • Carbothermal Reduction Method
  • Nitridation Method
  • Direct Nitridation Method

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

  • Micro Electronics
  • Naval Radio
  • Power Electronics
  • Aeronautical System
  • Automotive
  • Emission Control
  • Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1449

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • North America
    • U.S.
  • Europe
    • UK
    • France
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
  • MEA
  • Latin America
    • Brazil

Browse more reports of Pharmaceutical category at:  https://www.reportsanddata.com/report/category/materials-and-chemicals

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052

E-mail: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.