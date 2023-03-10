BELLEVUE, Neb., March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — McCallie Associates, Inc., a subsidiary of Alutiiq, LLC, based out of Bellevue, Nebraska, has been awarded NASA’s Systems Engineering Advanced Services (SEAS) II contract. This five-year contract was written to acquire Systems Engineering services and other related services to NASA facilities throughout the country, including the Goddard Space Flight Center and Wallops Flight Facility. Alutiiq, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Afognak Native Corporation, an Alaska Native Corporation formed under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act.

Founded in 1982, McCallie Associates, Inc. is an experienced provider of software and system experts, who specialize in modernizing mission planning and command and control systems. Its capabilities cover a wide range of services, including life-cycle software services, mid-tier programming, cybersecurity, data migration, system administration, information technology services, advisory and assistance services, and integrated logistics support. This broad array of expertise made McCallie the ideal candidate for the SEAS II contract.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to work on SEAS II and look forward to assisting NASA in successfully executing their vital mission.” Richard James, President, McCallie Associates, Inc.

SEAS II is an 8(a) small business set-aside, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, with an ordering value between $5 million and $298 million. In addition, because of the possibility of programmatic uncertainties, the contract can adjust upward by up to 30%, potentially raising the maximum ordering value to $387.1 million. The contract’s performance period is five years, with individual efforts possibly extending beyond.

Over the next five years, McCallie and its teammates KBR, Inc.; Intuitive Machines, Inc.; Bay Engineering Innovations, Inc.; MERC Aerospace; a.i. solutions, Inc.; and Relative Dynamics, Inc. will provide mission and instrument systems engineering services to NASA’s Mission Engineering & Systems Analysis Division and related Applied Engineering and Technology Directorate organizations. This also includes mission and instrument systems engineering services as well as guidance, navigation, and control systems.

Alutiiq, LLC’s subsidiaries provide top-quality services to federal markets, and McCallie is a premier example. By securing the SEAS II contract, the McCallie team will help NASA develop the future of space exploration.

CONTACT: Malia Villegas malia@afognak.com