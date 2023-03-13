Alvopetro invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

CALGARY, Alberta, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSX-V: ALV; OTCQX: ALVOF) today announced that Corey C. Ruttan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 16th, 2023.

DATE: March 16th, 2023

TIME: 10:30AM Eastern Time

LINK: https://bit.ly/3I8vLSO

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Investors can also book 1×1 meetings through the online portal.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Company Highlights

February 2023 average daily sales volumes of 2,866 boepd, largely from our Caburé natural gas development in Bahia state in Brazil;

Effective February 1, 2023, our natural gas price increased 4% to BRL2.00/m 3 . Including recently approved enhanced sales tax credits, our realized gas price, net of sales taxes, for the month of February 2023 was approximately $12.23/Mcf (based on average heat content to date and the average February 2023 BRL/USD foreign exchange rate of 5.17);

. Including recently approved enhanced sales tax credits, our realized gas price, net of sales taxes, for the month of February 2023 was approximately $12.23/Mcf (based on average heat content to date and the average February 2023 BRL/USD foreign exchange rate of 5.17); On February 28, 2023, we announced our reserves at December 31, 2022, reflecting a 17% increase in the before tax net present value discounted at 10% of total proved plus probable reserves up to $348 million;

2023 capital plans focused on lower risk development opportunities, mainly on our Murucututu natural gas project; and

Quarterly dividends increased by 50% in Q4 2022 up to $0.12 per common share.

Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro’s corporate presentation is available on our website at:

http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation.

About Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.’s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé natural gas field and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

