Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Size, Trends and Insights by Type (Early-onset Alzheimer’s, Late-onset Alzheimer’s, Familial Alzheimer’s disease), Diagnostic test (Genetic testing, Neurological exam, Mini-mental state exam (MMSE), Brain imaging), End Users (Clinics, Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers ), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Information by Type, Diagnostic Test, End Users, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Market is expected to reach USD 7,100 Million by 2030 at 8.90% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Scope

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic market refers to the market for medical devices and tools used to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease, which is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. The market includes various diagnostic tests such as brain imaging, blood tests, and genetic testing.

The market for Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease globally, rising geriatric population, and growing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis of the disease.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 7,100 Million CAGR 8.90% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Diagnostic Test and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growth of chronic diseases worldwide like dementia Technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic industry include

Eli Lilly and Company

TauRx (Republic of Singapore)

Alector LLC

Accera, Inc

Treventis Corporation

Neuro-Bio Ltd

Cognition Therapeutics Inc

Hoffmann-La Roche

Novartis AG

Merck & Co

Pfizer Inc

Allergan PLC

Daiichi Sankyo Co

June 2022

Diadem SpA announced the development of AlzoSure Predict, which is a first-of-its-kind, non-invasive blood test to predict the early onset of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The company has partnered with Dementias Platform UK to advance its efforts.

June 2022

SYNAPS Dx (SDx) announced its focus on research and development in the area of neurological disorder diagnostics, including Alzheimer’s disease. The company is also working towards commercialization and uses Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month in June to raise awareness of brain disorders and Alzheimer’s disease as significant health concern for the public.

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

One major driver in the Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic market is the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease globally. As the population ages, the incidence and prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease are expected to rise, creating a greater demand for accurate and reliable diagnostic tools. Alzheimer’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that causes a progressive decline in cognitive function, including memory loss, language difficulties, and impaired judgment. It is the most common cause of dementia in older adults, and the number of people living with Alzheimer’s disease is projected to increase significantly in the coming years. The growing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease has led to a growing demand for diagnostic tools that can accurately detect the disease in its early stages. Early diagnosis is critical for effective management of the disease and can help improve patient outcomes. As a result, there is an increasing need for reliable and accurate diagnostic tools that can help identify Alzheimer’s disease early on.

Market Restraints:

A major restraint for the Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic market is the high cost of diagnostic tests and procedures. Many diagnostic tools, such as brain imaging tests, can be costly and may not be covered by insurance, making them less accessible to certain patient populations. In addition, the high cost of developing and obtaining regulatory approval for new diagnostic tests can be a significant barrier to entry for companies looking to enter the market. These factors may limit the growth of the Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic market, particularly in regions with limited healthcare infrastructure or lower levels of healthcare spending

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market. Due to the pandemic, many healthcare facilities were overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, which led to a reduction in the number of Alzheimer’s disease diagnoses and delays in treatment. This has resulted in a decline in the demand for Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic tests and services. Furthermore, the pandemic has also disrupted the supply chain for Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic products, causing delays in manufacturing and distribution. This has led to a shortage of diagnostic tests and other products, which has further impacted the market.

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Segmentation

By Type

The types in the market include Early-onset Alzheimer’s, Late-onset Alzheimer’s, and Familial Alzheimer’s disease.

By Diagnostics test

By diagnostics test the segment includes Genetic testing, Neurological exam, Mini-mental state exam (MMSE), Brain imaging

By end-user

By end-user, the segment includes Clinics, Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers

Regional Insights

The North American region is one of the largest markets for Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic due to the high prevalence of the disease in the region. The US, in particular, is the largest market in this region, owing to a large geriatric population and a high incidence rate of Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, the well-established healthcare infrastructure and the presence of major players in the region are driving the market growth.

The European market for Alzheimer’s Disease diagnostics is also growing due to the rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease. The market is driven by the presence of major players in the region, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and favorable government initiatives to promote early diagnosis of the disease. The UK, Germany, France, and Spain are the major markets in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic market due to the increasing prevalence of the disease, a growing geriatric population, and improving healthcare infrastructure. The market is also driven by increasing government initiatives to promote early diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Japan, China, India, and South Korea are some of the major markets in the region.

