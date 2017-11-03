Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and Kmart Pharmacy Announce Program to Extend Memory Screening Access Nationwide

All US Kmart Pharmacies to Offer Free Memory Screenings During Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) and Kmart Pharmacy are teaming up to expand access to free, confidential memory screenings throughout the month of November, which is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and National Memory Screening Month. All Kmart Pharmacy locations in the US will serve as memory screening sites, where individuals can get screened free of charge during normal business hours.

“Memory screenings should be a regular part of an individual’s annual wellness routine; it’s important that people get regular checkups for their brains, just as they do for other parts of their bodies,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., President & CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. “We are grateful to Kmart Pharmacy for once again helping us make memory screenings more accessible and enabling thousands of people to take advantage of this important health service.”

“Kmart Pharmacy understands the critical impact this would have on our patients,” said Jennifer Speares Lehman, RPh, Kmart Pharmacy’s Senior Director of Compliance and Administration. “As part of our ‘Care Beyond the Counter’ approach, and our quest to continue our award winning service levels, Kmart Pharmacy more deeply connects with our patients on issues that matter to them most. Free Memory Screenings is definitely one of them.”

A memory screening is a simple, non-invasive test to check cognitive health. The screening, which often takes as little as 10 minutes, consists of questions and tasks designed to gauge memory, language and thinking skills. A screening is not a diagnosis; however, if a person scores below the normal threshold, he or she will be referred to a primary care physician for a full evaluation. It is important to keep in mind that not all memory problems are indicative of Alzheimer’s disease. Other sources of memory problems include vitamin deficiencies, thyroid issues and depression, which are treatable and in some cases, curable.

If a memory problem does turn out to be Alzheimer’s, benefits to early detection include affording an individual to participate in developing his care plan, as well as take part in legal and financial planning conversations. Early detection can also allow someone to take advantage of treatments that can slow the progression of symptoms or to participate in a clinical trial.

AFA and Kmart have partnered on the program in the past, enabling over 15,000 people to get screened. Since its inception in 2003, AFA’s National Memory Screening Program has screened over 3.5 million people.

Individuals wishing to get screened can locate the nearest Kmart Pharmacy by visiting pharmacy.kmart.com. AFA’s National Memory Screening Program also offers additional sites, both during November and throughout the year, which can be found by visiting www.alzfdn.org.

About Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA):

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, based in New York, is a non-profit organization that unites more than 2,600 member organizations nationwide with the goal of providing optimal care and services to individuals living with dementia, and to their caregivers and families. Its services include a national, toll-free helpline (866-232-8484) staffed by licensed social workers, educational conferences and materials, a free quarterly magazine for caregivers, the National Memory Screening program, and “AFA Partners in Care” dementia care training for healthcare professionals. For more information about AFA, call 866-232-8484, visit www.alzfdn.org, follow us on Twitter, or connect with us on Facebook or LinkedIn.

About Kmart:

Kmart is making shopping fun again. The retailer, a subsidiary of Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SHLD), is bringing back the iconic Bluelight Specials, hosting Freebie Saturdays and in-store family events for its Shop Your Way members and customers. Kmart offers customers thrilling deals and amazing finds on quality products and exclusive brands including Jaclyn Smith, Joe Boxer, Route 66 and Smart Sense.

