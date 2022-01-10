Amanda Connelly, SVP of Career Management Partners (CMP), Now Serves on International Coaching Federation Arkansas-Oklahoma Charter Chapter Board of Directors

Breaking News
DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CMP is a leading provider in talent acquisition, assessments, leadership development and outplacement. CMP is proud to announce that Amanda Connelly is now part of the International Coaching Federation Arkansas-Oklahoma Charter Chapter (ICF AR-OK) Board of Directors. ICF AR-OK is on a mission to elevate the coaching profession and increase the impact of coaching in its communities. The Board of Directors is a dedicated group of volunteers committed to serving the chapter and elevating the coaching profession in the region. 

Amanda Connelly is the SVP, Leadership Development for CMP who offers a dynamic coaching approach coupled with assessment tools that promote authentic leadership in her clients. She uses her 20+ years of leadership and executive-level experience, including roles in companies such as CVS Health and Raising Cane’s Restaurants, to institute a commitment to self-discovery and professional growth. She combines validated assessments and proven coaching techniques to create personalized, performance-driven programs that result in increased enterprise leadership and acceleration of business goals. 

Amanda has inspired executives and leadership teams to drive operational excellence in the healthcare, hospitality, oil and gas, technology, non-profit and financial services industries.  

In addition to her Master coaching and cognitive behavior certifications, she earned her MBA with a specialization in Change Management. She is also certified in numerous assessments including but not limited to Leadership Temperament Index (LTI), Hogan, MBTI, DISC, MDQ, and many more.

Maryanne Piña-Frodsham, CEO of CMP, says that Amanda “brings confidence and clarity to coaching. Her leadership style is data-driven and analytical yet warm and personal at the same time. She will be a great addition to the Board, and we are very proud of her.” 

To learn more about CMP, please visit www.careermp.com.

About CMP:

CMP is a minority- and women-owned firm in the business of developing people and organizations across the entire talent life cycle—from executive recruiting, assessment, and development, to coaching and outplacement solutions.

Press Contact

Name: Faith Abbott

Phone: 1.800.680.7768 

Email: faitha@careermp.com

