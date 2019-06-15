Amanda Knox, back in Italy for the first time since her 2015 murder acquittal, broke down in tears on Saturday as she relived her eight-year ordeal of trials and imprisonment, and the media frenzy surrounding it.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Amanda Knox breaks down in Italy as she relives murder trial - June 15, 2019
- Franco Zeffirelli, Italian film and opera director, dies at 96 - June 15, 2019
- NATO faces big bill if it does not pick AWACS successor soon: officials - June 15, 2019