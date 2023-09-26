— Renowned “masa” brand and Latin food producer proudly introduces a limited-edition collection of canvas grocery bags. Every purchase will go to the Latino Equality Alliance’s youth scholarship program, supporting educational opportunities for underserved Latinx youth —

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amapola Market, renowned for its premium “masa” and branded corn products, along with a diverse range of Latin food offerings, proudly announced the launch of its first community initiative during its 62nd Anniversary and Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. The event was open to the public and featured raffles, vendor prizes, special food sales, music entertainment, and food tastings. As part of this community-driven effort, Amapola Market is committed to raising funds and awareness for the Latino Equality Alliance’s (LEA) youth scholarship fund.

Amapola Market introduced a limited edition “200% canvas reusable bag” (The 200 Generation – 100% Latino/100% American), retailing for $4.99 at its three prominent locations in Los Angeles, Downey, and Paramount throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. All proceeds from the sale of these bags will directly contribute to this impactful non-profit organization.

On Friday, September 22, Amapola Market commemorated its 62nd Anniversary and the onset of Hispanic Heritage Month at its Downey location on 7420 Florence Avenue. The event was graced by esteemed local city officials and high-profile social media foodie influencers. Among the notable guests were Eddie Martinez, LEA Executive Director, Santa Fe Springs Mayor Juanita Martin, field representatives from State Assembly woman Blanca Pacheco and LA County Board of Supervisor Janice Hahn’s offices who honored Amapola Market with special recognition certificates.

Established in 1961, Amapola Market has been a cornerstone of the Hispanic community in Southern California, providing top-quality Latin food products. The Amapola brand specializes in non-GMO corn products, including masa, tamales, and tortillas, and has recently expanded its product line to include natural juices, salsas, desserts, dry chilies, and other Latin food essentials, along with its traditional carnitas and Mexican deli offerings. Under new ownership and visionary leadership, Amapola Market and the Amapola brand are embracing a broader spectrum of non-corn-based and natural food products. Rolando Pozos, President and CEO of Amapola Market, expressed enthusiasm about the community’s ongoing support, stating, “We are thrilled to celebrate 62 years of serving our beloved Latino community here in Southern California.

“This event showcased Amapola’s unwavering commitment to our people and honored our enduring presence in the rich cultural tapestry of Los Angeles’ Latino families. It was an opportunity to spotlight Amapola Market as a socially responsible neighbor and a business deeply engaged with the community.” Amapola Market’s collaboration with the Latino Equality Alliance (LEA), a prominent Latinx LGBTQ+ social justice and nonprofit advocacy organization based in Los Angeles, further exemplifies their dedication to diversity and inclusion, and philanthropy.

LEA primarily serves Boyle Heights and recently extended its reach to the South East Los Angeles Area. The organization’s scholarship fund supports underserved Latinx youth pursuing higher education. “We are deeply grateful and honored to have been selected by Amapola Market to benefit from the sale of this limited-edition canvas bag. The funds raised by Amapola’s 200 Generation campaign will bolster LEA’s scholarship fund, empowering the educational dreams and aspirations of many LGBTQ youth in Los Angeles. We appreciate the support provided by Amapola Market and the community at large,” said Eddie Martinez, Executive Director of the Latino Equality Alliance.

About Amapola Market

Amapola Market is a Los Angeles-based Latin food brand and grocery store chain that has been serving Southern California residents for more than 62 years. Amapola is a brand of natural food products, specializing in non-GMO corn products including masa, tamales and tortillas, and other specialty food offerings. The company sells its products exclusively through three owned and operated grocery stores located in Los Angeles, Downey, and Paramount. Amapola is the most popular brand of fresh corn dough for tamales, known as “masa.” Amapola Market has been an integral community pillar that has served and helped generations of loyal customers prepare tamales. Each Amapola Market location has a tortilla factory, full-service meat market, bakery, service deli, and grocery store all in one.

