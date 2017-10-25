Breaking News
Amarin to Report Third Quarter 2017 Results and Host Conference Call on November 1, 2017

BEDMINSTER, N.J., and DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health, today announced that it will host a conference call with members of Amarin senior management to discuss the company’s third quarter 2017 financial results and provide an operational update on Wednesday, November 1, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will follow the anticipated release of the company’s financial results earlier that day.

Event details:

The conference call can be heard live on the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.amarincorp.com, or via telephone by dialing 877-407-8033 within the United States or 201-689-8033 from outside the United States. A replay of the call will be made available for a period of two weeks following the conference call. To hear a replay of the call, dial 877-481-4010, (inside the United States) or 919-882-2331 (outside the United States). A replay of the call will also be available through the company’s website shortly after the call. For both dial-in numbers please use PIN: 20579.

To ask questions:

During the teleconference, following prepared remarks, management will respond to questions from investors and analysts, subject to time limitations. Participants in the live teleconference will be provided an opportunity to ask questions. Investors may also e-mail their questions to [email protected] E-mail questions will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health.  Amarin’s product development program leverages its extensive experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. Amarin’s clinical program includes a commitment to an ongoing outcomes study.  Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl), Amarin’s first FDA approved product, is a highly-pure, omega-3 fatty acid product available by prescription.  For more information about Vascepa visit www.vascepa.com. For more information about Amarin visit www.amarincorp.com.

Availability of other information about Amarin

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website (www.amarincorp.com), our investor relations website (http://investor.amarincorp.com), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts.  The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information.  As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in Amarin to review the information that we post on these channels, including our investor relations website, on a regular basis.  This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include social media channels.  The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Amarin contact information:

Investor Relations:
Elisabeth Schwartz
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 719-1315
[email protected]

Lee M. Stern
Trout Group 
In U.S.: +1 (646) 378-2992
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:
Ovidio Torres
Finn Partners
In U.S.: +1 (312) 329 3911
[email protected]

