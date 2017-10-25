Amarin to Report Third Quarter 2017 Results and Host Conference Call on November 1, 2017

BEDMINSTER, N.J., and DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health, today announced that it will host a conference call with members of Amarin senior management to discuss the company’s third quarter 2017 financial results and provide an operational update on Wednesday, November 1, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will follow the anticipated release of the company’s financial results earlier that day.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Amarin’s product development program leverages its extensive experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. Amarin’s clinical program includes a commitment to an ongoing outcomes study. Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl), Amarin’s first FDA approved product, is a highly-pure, omega-3 fatty acid product available by prescription. For more information about Vascepa visit www.vascepa.com. For more information about Amarin visit www.amarincorp.com.

