FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMAX, a leading provider of customized high performance computing (HPC) solutions, announces the launch of its NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU Test Drive program for qualified customers and higher education and research institutions desiring to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) training, real-time analytics, and large language model workloads with NVIDIA H100 GPU-based AMAX data center servers. The AMAX Test Drive program provides a unique opportunity to experience the unprecedented boost in performance delivered by the latest generation AMAX AceleMax 4U 8 GPU server equipped with the new NVIDIA H100 GPUs. Full access to the test drive will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The new AMAX AceleMax series servers deliver exponential performance gains over the current generation of systems, delivering up to 9x faster AI training and up to a 30x inference speedup over previous generations by utilizing the NVIDIA Hopper architecture. “Supporting NVIDIA’s latest generation H100 is an extension of our legacy practice of offering the best performing solutions with the highest performance standards,” said Bohr Tsao, Vice President of Business Development at AMAX. “Our H100 Test Drive program gives power users the extra level of certainty that AMAX AceleMax solutions will meet or exceed the computing performance demands required for their mission-critical workloads.”

Incorporating H100 GPUs into AMAX’s portfolio of workload-optimized reference design solutions enables an order-of-magnitude leap with unmatched performance, scalability, and security for any large-scale AI and HPC data center. The H100 platform includes the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite, which reduces time to development and simplifies the deployment of AI workloads, making the AceleMax series supporting H100 GPUs the most powerful end-to-end AI and HPC data center platform.

“As enterprises look to AI to solve business challenges and save costs, the combination of NVIDIA H100 GPU-based data center servers and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software supercharges success,” said Craig Weinstein, Vice President of the Americas Partner Organization at NVIDIA. “The NVIDIA-accelerated AMAX AceleMax series servers are ideal for speeding training and running more complex models — and now it’s easy for customers to experience the power of these systems.”

As an Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, AMAX offers a comprehensive line of GPU reference design solutions optimized for AI & ML workloads at any scale. For more information on AMAX’s NVIDIA H100 Test Drive program or to schedule a technical consultation, please contact AMAX here.

AMAX is a global leader in HPC data centers, open-architecture platforms, and OEM server solutions designed toward the highest efficiency and optimal performance. Whether we are serving Fortune 100 companies seeking significant cost savings by improving global data center efficiency or software startups seeking an experienced manufacturing partner by designing and launching their flagship products, AMAX has a longstanding reputation for delivering results that extend over 40+ years. For more information about AMAX and our history of award-winning leadership, see our accolades here.

