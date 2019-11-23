Amazon files lawsuit contesting Pentagon’s $10 billion cloud contract to Microsoft

Amazon.com Inc on Friday filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims contesting the Pentagon’s award of an up to $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft Corp.
