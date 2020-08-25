Amazon Global Military Collaborates with the City University of Seattle and National University System to Support Upskilling of Workforce

Skills-based technology training and tuition scholarships for Amazon employees are being advanced through Workforce Education Solutions, a workforce training initiative based out of the National University System that includes City University of Seattle

Seattle, WA, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — City University of Seattle (CityU) is expanding its collaborations with Amazon Global Military Affairs to offer a multi-certificates program in technology and computing. The program, which is available online and designed for the working adult, is part of a shared commitment between the University and the world’s largest online retailer to support the upskilling of members of the military transitioning to civilian careers.

“The certificates program developed by CityU recognizes the contributions made by the women and men of our armed forces, offering them a structure that builds on their experience and knowledge to match the needs of our nation’s largest online retailer,” said Randy C. Frisch, President of CityU. “We are pleased to offer Amazon Global Military employees and others this opportunity to advance their education and career.

An estimated 200,000 servicemembers transition from military service to civilian life each year. The online certificates program developed by the private, nonprofit CityU aligns with Amazon’s commitment to hiring from the military community. As part of the National University System, CityU and other university affiliates are involved in an initiative called Workforce Education Solutions that helps employers provide customized education and training.

“The collaboration with Amazon Global Military addresses a need for colleges and universities to ensure that educational programs are more clearly connected to the needs of the labor market. Each of our affiliate universities is involved in developing specialized programs that address employer-specific needs while supporting employee retention through upskilling,” said Dr. Michael R. Cunningham, Chancellor of the National University System. “We are also particularly proud of how this initiative supports our members of the armed forces who are transitioning from civilian careers, and whose experience and skills can be strengthened even further through this coordinated effort.”

The initial certificate in the program – Fundamentals of Computing – matches specific upskilling workforce needs identified by Amazon Global Military Affairs. It is part of a certificate sequence being offered through CityU to build relevant technical and computing knowledge, skills and competencies designed to fill in-demand technology and operations roles at Amazon. The skills-based certificates are “stackable,” which means that they can be applied to a bachelor’s or master’s degree through CityU, and are designed for employees to study according to their own schedules.

Charles Stevens, Senior Manager of Amazon Global Military Affairs said: “We are pleased to continue to provide advancement opportunities for our valued military employees through this partnership with CityU. This online certification program in technology and computing aligns with our company’s talent needs and provides a pathway for supporting the upskilling of our workforce.”

As part of the private, nonprofit National University System (NUS), CityU and other NUS affiliates are dedicated to developing workforce education programs that address employer needs through upskilling of employees. Workforce Education Solutions (WES), a division of NUS, is leading the initiative by creating educational pathways to upskill the nation’s workforce. Through Workforce Education Solutions, all employees at Amazon also qualify for a tuition reduction and the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree through CityU, National University and Northcentral University. Combined, employees will have more than 100 degrees to choose from.

“We believe it’s imperative to develop educational programs that match with employer needs and prepare employees with skills they need for the jobs of the future,” said Chris Graham, President of WES. “Our ability to quickly create aligned skills-based programs and certificates through CityU and other affiliates of the National University System offers companies and organizations an immediate solution to upskilling their workforce.”

The certificates program available through CityU and Amazon Global Military Affairs was developed from City U’s successful collaboration with the Washington Technology Industry Association’s (WTIA) Apprenti program, which is helping to meet industry demands for skilled workers through technology apprenticeships. CityU provided the educational program for two cohorts of military veterans to ready them for the apprenticeships at Amazon Web Services and all apprentices successfully passed their required COMPTIA core certification.

About City University of Seattle. City University of Seattle is a private nonprofit university accredited through the doctoral level. It has been ranked by U.S. News & World Report among the Top 50 in the country for its online bachelor’s degree programs for eight consecutive years. It is part of the National University System. Visit cityu.edu

About the National University System. Established in 2001 to meet the emerging challenges and demands of education in the 21st Century, the National University System is a network of accredited nonprofit education institutions serving higher education and K-12 students including National University, Northcentral University, and City University of Seattle. Initiatives of the System include Workforce Education Solutions and the Sanford Programs: Sanford Harmony, Sanford Inspire and Sanford Institute of Philanthropy. Learn more at National University System.

About Workforce Education Solutions. A division of the National University System, WES partners with corporations, industries, and government agencies to provide learning solutions to upskill the nation’s workforce. WES offers educational partnerships, training and development, customized education and hiring partnerships. Visit nusystem.org/partnership.

CONTACT: Jaclyn Walian National University System 619-772-5602 [email protected]