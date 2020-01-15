Amazon offers India’s small business owners $1 billion olive branch

Amazon.com Inc CEO Jeff Bezos said his company will invest $1 billion to bring small and medium-sized businesses online in India and expects to export $10 billion worth of India-made goods by 2025.
