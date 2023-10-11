Brands Leading Top Items List: Premier, Amazon, Liquid I.V., ThisWorx; 28% of Shoppers Buying Holiday Gifts, 58% Highly Satisfied with Deals

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has published early read results from the first 30 hours of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023. Data is updated throughout the two-day event on Numerator’s live Amazon Prime Big Deal Days tracker and includes: verified spend, order, item and basket metrics; shopper demographics; and verified buyer survey data, powered by Numerator’s omnichannel consumer purchase panel.

Prime Big Deal Days Purchase Data Findings:

The average Prime Big Deal Days spend per order is $55.86, which is down from July’s Prime Day sale but up slightly from last October’s Prime Early Access sale.

Nearly half (46%) of households shopping Prime Big Deal Days have already placed 2+ orders, and 6% placed 5+ orders within the first 30 hours of Prime Big Deal Days.

The average household spend is approximately $108.86.

The top-selling items (based on units) are: Premier Protein Shakes, Amazon Basics Batteries, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Liquid I.V. Hydration Packs, and ThisWorx Car Vacuums.

Prime Big Deal Days Verified Buyer Survey Findings:

28% of Prime Big Deal Days shoppers say they purchased holiday gifts during the sale, with about one-third (30%) saying they completed at least half of their holiday gift shopping with their purchases. Fewer consumers report using Prime Big Deal Days to shop for other holiday items. 7% say they purchased other holiday products (e.g.,Thanksgiving supplies, Christmas decorations, wrapping paper, etc.) and 6% bought Halloween items like costumes, decor and candy. Most Prime Big Deal Days shoppers (87%) say they will “definitely” or “probably” shop on Amazon again for holiday items and gifts in the next three months.

20% of Prime Big Deal Days shoppers say they purchased Toys & Games during the sale, up from the 16% who said they purchased these items on Prime Day 2023 in July. The top five categories that Prime Big Deal Days shoppers reported purchasing are apparel & shoes (26%), home goods (23%), household essentials (23%), toys & video games (20%) and beauty & cosmetics (19%).

Nearly half (45%) of Prime Big Deal Days shoppers said they bought items they had been waiting to purchase on sale, 33% said they bought items included in general Prime Big Deal Days deals, and 25% bought items included in Lightning Deals.

Prime Big Deal Days shoppers are comparing prices and shopping at other retailers’ early holiday sales events. More than half (57%) said they compared Amazon’s prices or products with other retailers (online and in-store). Among those who compared prices, 66% did so with Walmart, 45% with Target, 24% with club stores (e.g. Costco, Sam’s Club), 20% with department stores (e.g. Kohl’s, Macy’s), 16% with home improvement stores (e.g. Home Depot, Lowe’s), 16% with grocery stores, 15% with Best Buy, 10% with eBay, 10% with Temu and 8% with specialty electronics stores (e.g. Apple, Microsoft). One-third (33%) of Prime Big Deal Days shoppers said they also shopped or intend to shop the Walmart Deals – Holiday Kickoff event (happening now, October 9-12), and 27% shopped at Target Circle Week (Oct 1-7).

More than half of Prime Big Deal Days shoppers plan to shop on Black Friday (58%) and Cyber Monday (58%), 20% plan to shop on Thanksgiving itself, and 19% on Small Business Saturday.

Almost all Prime Big Deal Days shoppers (95%) say they were aware of the event prior to shopping, and 85% said the sales event was the main reason they shopped on Amazon during this time period. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of Prime Big Deal Days shoppers also shopped on Prime Day 2023 in July.

58% of Prime Big Deal Days shoppers said they were extremely or very satisfied with the deals offered during the event, with only 3% saying they were not at all satisfied.

Categories Purchased: 2023 Amazon Prime Events

Percentage of Verified Buyers Responding as of 8AM ET, Day 2 of Sale

Categories Prime Big Deal Days (Oct 2023) Prime Day

(July 2023) Apparel & Shoes 26% 25% Home Goods 23% 27% Household Essentials 23% 26% Toys & Video Games 20% 16% Beauty & Cosmetics 19% 20% Consumer Electronics 18% 21% Health & Wellness 14% 19% Pet Products 12% 13% Groceries 10% 12% Small Appliances 10% 12% Smart Home Devices 7% 13% Office Supplies 6% 10%

Source: Numerator Surveys

Data on the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Tracker will continue to be updated throughout the duration of the event. At the time of this release, Numerator purchase data insights were based on 24,606 Prime Big Deal Days orders from 12,625 unique households. The Numerator Prime Big Deal Days survey was fielded to verified Prime Big Deal Days buyers beginning 10/10/23 and had 917 responses at the time of this release.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.

CONTACT: Bob Richter Numerator 212-802-8588 press@numerator.com