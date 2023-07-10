Verified Amazon Purchase and Survey Data Updated Throughout Prime Day 2023

CHICAGO, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, announced it will publish live updates on consumer purchasing and sentiment through its Amazon Prime Day 2023 Tracker. The first data release will be available on Tuesday, July 11 at Noon Eastern, with subsequent updates posting throughout the Prime Day event, ending on Thursday, July 13.

Numerator’s Amazon Prime Day Tracker compiles a live look across Numerator data sources to bring immediate insights into Prime Day activity, including:

Order insights (order sizes, orders per household, household spend)

(order sizes, orders per household, household spend) Item level insights (top items, average price per item)

(top items, average price per item) Shopper insights (gender, age, income, urbanicity)

(gender, age, income, urbanicity) Survey insights from verified Prime Day buyers

The Numerator Prime Day Survey will launch with the start of Prime Day and will be fielded to verified Amazon buyers to understand consumer sentiment, purchase intent, and influencers, including:

Influence of Prime Day deals

Deal satisfaction levels for Prime Day and other retail events (e.g., Walmart+ Week, Target Deal Days, Cyber Monday, Black Friday)

Categories purchased on Prime Day

Other retailers considered for Prime Day purchases

A subset of the survey results will be published in the Numerator Amazon Prime Day Tracker, and full results will be made available in a post-Prime Day report or by request on Prime Day.

The Numerator Amazon Prime Day Tracker will feature live data derived from a 1 million+ household Numerator panel. Numerator is the leading source of detailed eCommerce data, including Amazon, as part of a seamless view of consumer buying regardless of whether people shop on or offline. It is built on a technology platform enabling rapid access to data.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.

