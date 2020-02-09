Amazon pulls out of major Barcelona telecoms conference over coronavirus

Amazon.com Inc has pulled out of this month’s Mobile World Congress because of the coronavirus outbreak, in another blow to one of the telecom industry’s biggest gatherings which attracts over 100,000 visitors to Barcelona.
