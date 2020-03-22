Amazon raises overtime pay for warehouse workers

Amazon.com Inc said on Saturday it is raising overtime pay for associates working in its U.S. warehouses as the world’s largest online retailer tries to meet the rapidly growing demand for online shopping from consumers stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
