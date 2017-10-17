Amazon Studios chief resigns after harassment reports

(Reuters) – Amazon Studios chief Roy Price has resigned, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday, following reports that he harassed a producer and ignored an actress’ allegation of sexual assault by disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.
