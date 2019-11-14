Amazon.com Inc will protest the Pentagon’s decision to award a $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft Corp , the Wall Street Journal reported (https://on.wsj.com/2CLjsdK) on Thursday, citing a statement.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Amazon to protest Pentagon’s $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft: WSJ - November 14, 2019
- Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to prevent release of his tax returns - November 14, 2019
- Bolivia’s interim president bars Morales from new vote, seeks dialogue - November 14, 2019