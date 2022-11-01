Companies’ combined expertise accelerates AI perception-based product design and innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., and SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, and eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company and a leading provider of product engineering services, today announced a comprehensive relationship to expand design and development services for the next generation of AI camera products based on Ambarella’s industry-leading CVflow® edge AI SoC platform.

This relationship leverages eInfochips’ extensive engineering experience and resources to support the rapid growth of AI IoT applications, including perception for the robotics, access control, commercial, security, video conferencing and health care markets.

“Globally, there was an installed base of about 8.4 billion IoT end point devices at the end of 2021, with deep-learning processors in the early stage of penetrating this rapidly growing market,” stated Lian Jye Su, ABI Research’s research director for AI. “The combination of Ambarella’s CVflow AI processor families with eInfochips’ significant perception design expertise in a wide variety of IoT applications will help drive the rapid AI growth in this market. ABI projects over 12% penetration of deep learning into the AI IoT end point market by 2028.”

This growth in AI IoT includes computer vision designs requiring the expertise that eInfochips can provide for imaging, hardware and software development. This collaboration enables companies to leverage Ambarella’s industry-leading technology and eInfochips’ best-in-class design resources to accelerate their evaluation and design cycles.

“This synergistic collaboration will unleash our deep knowledge and design expertise for companies looking to take full advantage of the excellent AI performance per watt that Ambarella can bring to their computer vision designs,” said Parag Mehta, chief sales and business development officer for eInfochips.

“This relationship will enable us to better address this wave of new opportunities,” said Chris Day, vice president of marketing and business development for Ambarella. “eInfochips’ proven design expertise will allow Ambarella to more readily penetrate new markets, including robotics, access control and ML cameras, and grow our mutual customer base.”

With over 25 years of experience providing product engineering services, eInfochips has substantial design expertise across a wide variety of camera technologies and protocols, including RGB-IR cameras, PTZ, ONVIF, PSIA, ZigBee wireless, on-camera DVRs and multi-imager designs. Additionally, the company has vast experience in 2D imaging and 3D depth sensing, along with a reusable camera framework for faster development. Building on their prior experience with Ambarella chipsets, eInfochips offers end-to-end design and development services based on Ambarella’s CVflow Edge AI SoC families.

In addition to prototype and manufacturing support, this collaboration delivers eInfochips’ wide variety of product design and development services for Ambarella-based camera solutions, including:

Multi-sensor camera designs and video analytics

Camera SDK and system software development

Image sensor tuning in its state-of-the-art image tuning lab

AI and machine learning algorithm porting and machine vision enablement

For more information regarding the full suite of available design and development services, please visit: https://www.einfochips.com/partnerships-and-alliances/device-partnerships/ambarella/

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services. With over 500-plus products developed and 40 million deployments in 140 countries, eInfochips continues to fuel technological innovations in multiple verticals. eInfochips accelerates time to market for its customers with its expertise in IoT, AI/ML, security, sensors, wireless, cloud, and power. With collaborations across the technology spectrum, eInfochips has developed reference platforms and industry-specific solutions to enable next-generation product development and transformation.

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and central processing systems to extract valuable data from high-resolution video and radar streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

