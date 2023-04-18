Technology innovation and strategic partnerships fuel growth as developers harness the power of cloud native architectures and technology

BOSTON, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU — Ambassador Labs , the cloud native developer experience leader, today announced strong momentum as development teams seek tools that foster collaboration and make it easy to code, ship and run applications faster in the cloud. A new strategic partnership with Docker , anchored by the launch of Telepresence for Docker and shareable Intercept Specification , delivers the first commercial local-to-remote services development and debugging tool for Kubernetes workflows. Recent capabilities available in the company’s flagship API gateway, Edge Stack , include additional OpenTelemetry observability support and a switch to non-blocking readiness checks, which improves performance at scale.

These new capabilities will be showcased this week at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe at Ambassador Labs booth #S7. Additionally, Ambassador Labs sponsors and participates in the world premiere of the Envoy Project Documentary, which will debut at the event on Thursday, April 20th. The film highlights Ambassador Labs’ role in the project and takes viewers into the origins and meteoric rise of Envoy and its path to becoming a game-changing technology used by hundreds of thousands of developers and companies across the globe. Go here to learn more.

New Tools and Partnerships Accelerate the Developer Experience

Kubernetes adoption across organizations has presented challenges to developers as they take on full application lifecycle management, and look for tools to better collaborate as they code, ship, test and run applications across commercial environments. Ambassador Labs has remained committed to supporting the developer experience by providing new capabilities within its Telepresence and Edge Stack offerings that support large-scale deployments.

The new Telepresence for Docker is a commercial offering that bridges remote environments with local development toolchains, supporting ‘remocal’ developer workflows that fuel collaboration, productivity and faster time to market. Additional OpenTelemetry capabilities available in Edge Stack offer an enhanced configuration and observability framework for engineers looking to monitor and understand traffic flowing through their systems.

“It’s exciting to lead Ambassador Labs at a time when organizational adoption of Kubernetes has created an unprecedented market opportunity for commercial tools to support developer teams as they take full app lifecycle ownership,” said Steve Rodda, CEO at Ambassador Labs. “We’ve had an exciting year of steady innovation and strategic partnerships, and I look forward to capitalizing on the momentum built so we can deliver even more value to development teams.”

Envoy Takes Center Stage

In addition to Ambassador Labs’ role in – and the world premiere of – the Envoy Product Documentary, the company will also present a session that provides attendees with an update on the Envoy Gateway project .

Envoy Gateway, a collaborative effort comprised of a Steering Committee that includes Ambassador Labs, Matt Klein, Tetrate, Fidelity and VMware, was first introduced last year. The project’s mission is to make it easy for developers to use Envoy as a basic API gateway “out of the box” and as a Kubernetes Ingress controller. Show attendees will learn Ambassador Labs’ role in advancing the project and the role it plays in supporting the developer experience. “We built our first open source API gateway on Envoy for apps running on Kubernetes because Envoy’s feature set and forward-thinking project vision aligned with what we envisioned Ambassador Labs could deliver to the API management market,” said Richard Li, Chief Product Officer and co-founder at Ambassador Labs. “It’s exciting to see the Envoy project getting the recognition it deserves with the Envoy Project documentary, and we remain committed to both the Envoy and Envoy Gateway projects.”

