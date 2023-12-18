BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ambassador Labs , the cloud-native Kubernetes development company, is pleased to announce its first-quarter recognition as a Niche player in the newly released G2 Winter 2024 Grid Report for API Management .

Products are ranked by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact) and placed into four categories on the Grid®. G2 defines API Management tools as “allowing users to monitor, control, and monetize their application program interfaces (APIs) in a secure development environment.”

“We’re pleased to be recognized as a strategic player in the API Management category,” shares CEO Steve Rodda. “We have exciting things to come from a product perspective, and I expect that 2024 will be a year of great momentum ahead. This is just the beginning!”

While this may be the first time that Ambassador Labs has made it into a G2 Grid Report,100% of Ambassador Labs’ reviewers rated the software at either 4 or 5 stars. In addition, 100% of reviewers noted that they believe Ambassador Labs is headed in the right direction. Ambassador Labs continues to hold firm with a recommendation rate of over 90% from G2 users.

The upward trajectory doesn’t stop there. Earlier this year, Ambassador Lab’s flagship product, Edge Stack , received the ‘2023 Best in Microservices APIs’ Award during the API World conference. Edge Stack is the industry’s sole Kubernetes-native API Gateway, offering an easy way for developers to secure microservices seamlessly with a comprehensive set of advanced functionalities.

ABOUT AMBASSADOR LABS

Ambassador Labs is more than just a cloud-native application development company. We are a catalyst for change in how enterprises design, deploy, and manage microservices on Kubernetes. The company’s flagship offerings – Edge Stack and Telepresence – are revolutionizing Kubernetes workflows to provide a better developer experience and meet developers where they are at. Edge Stack secures traffic management by providing cutting-edge API gateway capabilities. Telepresence bridges the gap between local development realms and remote Kubernetes clusters, simplifying the intricate infrastructure setups. Ambassador Labs drives transformation, ensuring a delightful developer experience with quicker, secure software delivery every step of the way. Founded in 2014, Ambassador Labs is remote-first and backed by top investors, including Insight Partners and Matrix Partners. Learn more at www.getambassador.io .