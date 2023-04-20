The ambient assisted living market is witnessing a surge in innovative product and service development to cater to the needs of the elderly population with disabilities. Key players are focusing on producing smart home systems, wearable devices, and voice assistants to monitor and manage health conditions

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market.us forecasts that the ambient assisted living market will exceed USD 59.8 billion by 2032 from USD 6.0 billion in 2022, with a projected CAGR of 26.6% from 2023 to 2032. Ambient Assisted Living (AAL) refers to technology-enabled products and services that help to support people with their everyday activities, particularly those who require assistance due to age, disability, or illness. In addition, the increasing need to reduce the burden on caregivers and healthcare systems is driving the demand for the AAL market.

Key Takeaway:

Ambient Assisted Living (AAL) primarily uses information and communication technologies (ICT) in individual’s daily life to provide personalized healthcare services and enable them to stay socially connected.

Factors affecting the growth of the ambient assisted living market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the ambient assisted living market. Some of these factors include:

Rising governmental investments: The increasing governmental concern across the world is promoting the use of AAL technologies to improve the quality of life of elderly people and reduce healthcare costs. Thus several funding programs and government initiatives are promoting the adoption of ambient living assisted living technologies.

The increasing governmental concern across the world is promoting the use of AAL technologies to improve the quality of life of elderly people and reduce healthcare costs. Thus several funding programs and government initiatives are promoting the adoption of ambient living assisted living technologies. Increasing health awareness: Rising awareness about health among the elders and the increasing need for electronic health records and mobile health applications for personal health monitoring are driving the ambient assisted living market.

Top Trends in Global Ambient Assisted Living Market

The use of wearable devices such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, and medical alert systems is increasing in the ambient assisted living market. These wearable devices help track vital signs, monitor movement and provide emergency alerts. The demand for control lighting, temperature, and security systems is increasing in smart homes for easy and assessable lives of the elderly population. The demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasing to provide personalized recommendations and store patient data. The major key players in the ambient assisted living market are focusing on research and development activities to improve product quality.

Market Growth

The demand for remote patient monitoring is increasing because it allows healthcare providers to monitor patients’ health remotely by reducing the need for hospital visits. This is very beneficial to elders who have difficulty traveling and medical facilities. Healthcare costs are rising globally, as compared to traditional healthcare services. AAL technologies can help reduce costs by preventing hospitalization and promoting independent living. Top of Form

Regional Analysis

The ambient assisted living market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share of 45% in 2022. The growth of the region is propelled by the increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases among the elderly population. Several organizations and initiatives in North America, such as Age-Tech West, Canada’s Age, Center for Aging Service Technologies (CAST), and the National Institute of Health (NIH), are focusing on providing AAL technologies for elderly individuals and people with disabilities. Europe is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing government investments in the healthcare sector and the rising adoption of digital platforms.

Competitive Landscape

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a leading company in the ambient assisted living market that offers a range of AAL solutions, such as telehealth and remote monitoring. Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd. is a UK-based company that provides remote healthcare monitoring solutions for elderly individuals and those with long-term health conditions. Several major key players in the ambient assisted living market are focusing on innovations in technologies to provide better healthcare solutions.

Recent Development of the Ambient Assisted Living Market

In March 2021, Assisted Living Technologies Inc. partnered with Lively, a provider of remote care management solutions.

In 2019, Legrand SA acquired French smart home solutions provider Netatmo, which develops connected devices for home security and health monitoring.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 6.0 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 59.8 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 26.6% North America Revenue Share 45% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The aging population is one of the primary driving factors of the ambient assisted living (AAL) market. The increasing number of the elderly population is driving the demand for AAL technologies to assist them in their daily activities and improve their quality of life. The increasing advancements in technology, particularly in the field of the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) propelling the growth of the ambient assisted living market. These technologies have enabled the development of smart homes and wearable devices that can monitor and track the health of elderly people.

Market Restraints

AAL technologies involve collecting and analyzing personal data. Thus, the concerns regarding privacy and security are increasing. In addition, this technology is sometimes unable to detect emergencies. As a result, the adoption rate of AAL technologies is slower due to a lack of awareness regarding these services, which is expected to have a negative impact on market growth during the forecast period. High ambient assisted living services costs are the primary factor hampering the market growth.

Market Opportunities

The development of innovative products and services is increasing to fulfill the needs of the elderly population with disabilities. Several key players in the ambient assisted living market focus on producing smart home systems, voice assistants, and wearable devices to monitor and manage health conditions, provide medication reminders, and detect emergencies. The increasing need for personalized healthcare services such as telemedicine and social engagement platforms to stay connected with family is expected to drive market growth in the forecast period.

Report Segmentation of the Ambient Assisted Living Market

Product Type Insight

Based on product type, the safety & security segment was dominant in the market, with the largest market revenue share in 2022. The segment’s growth is propelled by increasing demand for medical alert systems and smart fall detection systems. This system aims to increase an individual’s safety at home by detecting the risks or events that might harm individuals. In addition, the increasing technological advancements in AAL services are boosting the segment’s development.

Sensor Type Insight

Based on sensor type, the wearable sensors segment dominated the market, with the largest market revenue share in 2022. The demand for wearable sensors such as accelerometers, wristbands, RFID tags, BLE technology, sensor box, and smart glasses is increasing to provide safe and accurate health information to elderly individuals. This device usually monitors people’s behavioral status to ascertain an individual’s overall health status.

Application Insight

Based on application, the disease management segment was dominant in the market, with the largest market revenue share in 2022. The increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases among the elderly population are driving the need for a disease management system in AAL. This system can manage the disease the patient is suffering from. In addition, this provides support and guideline to patients without visiting hospitals, which helps in reducing healthcare costs.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Medical Assistance Products

Safety and Security

Tele-Monitoring

Mobility

Communication Devices

Other Product Types

By Sensor Type

Wearable Sensors

Smart Object Sensors

Environmental Sensors

By Application

Ambient Intelligence (AMI)

Emergency Response System

Mobility & Automation

Disease Management

Pill Dispensing

Assistive Robots

Other Applications

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

2PCS Solutions GmbH

Assisted Living Technologies Inc.

Legrand Group España S.L.

EnOcean GmbH

LifeStation Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd.

Legrand SA

Telbios

Other Key Players

