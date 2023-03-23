Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards Ambiq captures both a corporate and an individual win in the 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ambiq®, a leading developer of ultra-low-power semiconductor solutions that deliver a game-changing, multifold increase in energy efficiency, was named a winner of two 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards by Business Intelligence Group. The company won an Organizational Award in the Natural Language Processing category for neuralSPOT®. One of the five Individual Awards went to Charlene Wan, Ambiq’s Vice President of Branding, Marketing & Investor Relations.

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognizes organizations, products, and people who bring artificial intelligence (AI) to life and apply it to solve real problems.

Ambiq was recognized for its innovative neuralSPOT, an open-source developer-focused AI feature software development kit (SDK) and toolkit designed for Ambiq’s latest Apollo4 Plus system-on-chip (SoC) family. Additionally, the company was heralded for the work of Charlene Wan, whose leadership in the organization and industry has contributed to the delivery of innovative AI solutions. Ambiq’s diverse portfolio of ultra-low power semiconductor solutions is used across wearables, industrial, smart homes, smart buildings, and automotive end markets as energy efficiency has become both a business and environmental imperative.

“Innovation is our guiding light in our mission of enabling intelligence in all endpoint devices,” said Fumihide Esaka, Chairman and CEO at Ambiq. “We are honored to receive this recognition from Business Intelligence Group, and look forward to contributing more energy-efficient products to create a more sustainable, data-driven world.”

“Artificial Intelligence is now playing a more important role in our lives,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “We are so proud that such an incredible group of companies won this year’s program. Congratulations to all the creativity and hard work of all every employee involved.”

Details about the 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards and the list of winners are available at https://www.bintelligence.com/artificial-intelligence-excellence-awards.

About Ambiq

Ambiq’s mission is to develop the lowest-power semiconductor solutions to enable intelligent devices everywhere by developing the lowest-power semiconductor solutions to drive a more energy-efficient, sustainable, and data-driven world. Ambiq has helped leading manufacturers worldwide develop products that last weeks on a single charge (rather than days), while delivering a maximum feature set in compact industrial designs. Ambiq’s goal is to take Artificial Intelligence (AI) where it has never gone before in mobile and portable devices, using Ambiq’s advanced ultra-low power system on chip (SoC) solutions. Ambiq has shipped more than 200 million units as of March 2023. For more information, visit www.ambiq.com.

About the Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. Learn more about Business Intelligence Group at www.biintelligence.com.

