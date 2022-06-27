Amblyopia Treatment Market to Gain Valuation of US$ 5.94 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

The market is projected to gain considerable growth opportunities in Asia Pacific owing to increase in new product launch activities in the region

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Key enterprises in the global amblyopia treatment market are increasing investments in order to develop innovative and technologically advanced products that offer highly efficient treatment option for eye disorders in children. This factor is creating sizable growth opportunities in the market. Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) expect the global amblyopia treatment market to attract growth at a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period, 2021 to 2031.

Due to rise in the prevalence of hypermetropia and myopia around the world, major companies in the global amblyopia treatment market are strengthening their production capabilities. These efforts are helping companies to fulfil the increasing demand for prescription glasses needed for such eye disorders. Furthermore, growing emphasis of ophthalmologists on regular checkups in order to check the efficacy of prescription glasses in eye vision improvement is estimated to drive the expansion opportunities in the global amblyopia treatment market.

Many healthcare providers globally are increasing the use of video games as one of the prominent and innovative way of treatment for amblyopia. Moreover, players in the global amblyopia treatment market focused on spreading awareness on the use of video games as a treatment during the early age in children so that their brain can work with the weaker eye by developing improved connections between the eye and the brain. Such innovations are expected to serve as a key driver in the global amblyopia treatment market.

Amblyopia Treatment Market: Key Findings

Atropine sulfate eye drops are being used for treating different eye disorders including amblyopia and cycloplegia. Players in the global amblyopia treatment market are increasing research activities that are focused on preventing potential side-effects of these drops such as difficulty in seeing at night, eye pain, and blurred vision.

Enterprises in the global amblyopia treatment market are experiencing high demand for pure cotton amblyopia eye patches for glasses for the treatment of children dealing with strabismic amblyopia. Moreover, market enterprises are focused on the development of advanced and reusable pure cotton amblyopia eye patches in order to make them cost-effective. Besides, they are developing innovative designs with cartoons on the products in order to attract children. In addition, many players are also providing their products through online platforms, states a TMR study on the global amblyopia treatment market.

Amblyopia Treatment Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in cases of amblyopia around the world is creating lucrative prospects in the global amblyopia treatment market

Growing focus of the market players on the launch of technologically advanced products is propelling the market

Amblyopia Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

The amblyopia treatment market in North America is prognosticated to gain ample prospects due to factor such as early acceptance of new products, sturdy healthcare infrastructure, existence of many key players, and increased cases of amblyopia in the region

Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative region for the amblyopia treatment market on the back of a surge in the number of new product launches, distribution agreements, acquisitions, geographical expansions, and alliances among local players, particularly in India and China

Amblyopia Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Vivid Vision, Inc.

3M

RevitalVision

NovaSight

Krafty Eye Patches

Hilco Vision

OpthoPatch

Fresnel Prism and Lens Co.

Amblyoptica (Holding) Pty Ltd.

Lancastle International Ltd.

Good-Lite

HOYA Vision Care Company

OrtopadUSA

Amblyopia Treatment Market Segmentation

Type

Deprivation Amblyopia

Refractive Amblyopia

Strabismic Amblyopia

Others

Treatment

Eye Patches

Eye Glasses

Eye Drops

Video Games

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

