SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ambrx Biopharma Inc., or Ambrx (NASDAQ: AMAM), today announced that Daniel J. O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ambrx, will present a corporate overview at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference and RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference taking place in New York City on May 16th and 17th, respectively. The presentations will focus on the status of Ambrx’s clinical development strategy and an update on the progress of its lead clinical candidates, ARX788 and ARX517.

Presentation details are below:

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Time: 2:30pm – 3:00pm ET

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Time: 10:30am – 10:55am ET

About Ambrx Biopharma Inc.

Ambrx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop next generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. Ambrx is advancing a focused portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2. In addition, Ambrx has preclinical and clinical collaborations with multiple partners on drug candidates generated using Ambrx technology. Ambrx spun out of The Scripps Research Institute in 2003 and has several other product candidates involving ADCs and other aspects of Ambrx’s protein engineering technology. For more information, please visit www.ambrx.com. Ambrx routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “intend,” “plan,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Ambrx’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with: the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health-related risks and events on Ambrx’s business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated milestones; Ambrx’s ability to execute on its strategy including with respect to the timing of its R&D efforts, initiation of clinical trials and other anticipated milestones; risks associated with development and marketing approval of novel therapeutics, including potential delays in clinical trials and regulatory submissions and the fact that future clinical trial results/data may not be consistent with interim, initial or preliminary results/data or results/data from prior preclinical studies or clinical trials; Ambrx’s ability to fund operations as anticipated; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” in Ambrx’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 11, 2023, and elsewhere in Ambrx’s filings and reports with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Ambrx undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Contacts

INVESTORS

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

617-308-4306

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA

Mike Tattory

Account Supervisor

LifeSci Communications

609-802-6265

media@ambrx.com

Source: Ambrx Biopharma Inc.