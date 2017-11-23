Ambu A/S – admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The B share capital of Ambu A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 27 November 2017 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0060591204
|Name:
|Ambu B
|Volume before change:
|43,098,920 shares (DKK 107,747,300)
|Change:
|2,000 shares (DKK 5,000)
|Volume after change:
|43,100,920 shares (DKK 107,752,300)
|Subscription price, new shares:
|DKK 66.30
|Face value:
|DKK 2.50
|Short name:
|AMBU B
|Orderbook ID
|3331
For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
