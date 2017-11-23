Ambu A/S – admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The B share capital of Ambu A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 27 November 2017 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0060591204 Name: Ambu B Volume before change: 43,098,920 shares (DKK 107,747,300) Change: 2,000 shares (DKK 5,000) Volume after change: 43,100,920 shares (DKK 107,752,300) Subscription price, new shares: DKK 66.30 Face value: DKK 2.50 Short name: AMBU B Orderbook ID 3331

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66