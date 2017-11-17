Ambu A/S: REGISTRATION OF CAPITAL INCREASE OF 1,255,000 B SHARES COMPLETED

Reference is made to company announcements no. 4 and 5 2017/18.
In connection with today’s private placement, Ambu A/S (“Ambu“) has registered with the Danish Business Authority the capital increase of a nominal amount of DKK 3,137,500 consisting of 1,255,000 B shares of a nominal value of DKK 2.50 each, representing approximately 3% of the B share capital before the capital increase.
Contact and further information
Lars Marcher, President & CEO
Phone +45 5136 2490. E-mail: [email protected]
