Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ambulance Amsterdam selects iland to move disaster recovery to the cloud

Ambulance Amsterdam selects iland to move disaster recovery to the cloud

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Netherlands ambulance transportation provider replaces legacy disaster recovery infrastructure with iland Secure DRaaS with Veeam

HOUSTON, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iland, a leading VMware-based cloud provider for application hosting, data protection and disaster recovery services delivered on the iland Secure Cloud Platform, today announced Ambulance Amsterdam is using iland DRaaS with Veeam to secure sensitive medical data.

 Serving a bustling metropolitan area, Ambulance Amsterdam guarantees acute ambulance care and ordered ambulance transport in the regions of Amsterdam-Amstelland, Zaanstreek-Waterland and Kennemerland (Haarlemmermeer). Ambulance Amsterdam works closely with the university medical centers AMC-VU, top clinical hospitals, and other partners in care and safety.  

Ambulance Amsterdam has been especially busy responding to calls during COVID-19, and they are readying for a second wave, said Martin Salazar, System Administrator for Ambulance Amsterdam. Data is mission critical to their business, and it’s imperative for Ambulance Amsterdam to seamlessly access and protect data such as emergency call recordings and patient records.

Salazar and his small, yet nimble team, had a previous, successful relationship with Veeam, and was looking for a cloud partner that would be compatible with Veeam, to allow for a smooth transition.  Their sense of urgency in replacing an outdated infrastructure was heightened at the onset of the global pandemic. 

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) appeared to be the ideal solution to eliminate the cost, ongoing maintenance and cumbersome RFP process, said Salazar. 

iland, an award winning Veeam partner, was Ambulance Amsterdam’s top choice. The company’s 25 years of experience in delivering IT services, combined with iland’s in-country cloud computing data center (located in Amsterdam), appealed to Salazar’s team.

“iland allows us to focus on our business, rather than on our IT infrastructure,” said Salazar. “We are not just a number to iland, but rather, a true partner.”

“iland is committed to bringing flexible and scalable DRaaS to emergency transportation providers such as Ambulance Amsterdam,” said Johnny Carpenter, Vice President Sales for EMEA.  “We pride ourselves on providing Ambulance Amsterdam and all of our hard-working healthcare customers, with the peace of mind that they need during these unprecedented times.”

About iland

iland is a global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS), and backup as a service (BaaS). They are recognized by industry analysts as a leader in disaster recovery. The award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics, and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of iland’s cloud services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia, iland delivers cloud services from its cloud regions throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Learn more at www.iland.com.

###

CONTACT: Justin Augat
iland
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.