MarketResearch.biz reports, multi-service care practice centers are currently expanding their offerings, catering to a diverse array of healthcare needs. They’re including a broader patient base and meeting various healthcare requirements. This approach enhances patient convenience and advances healthcare facilities, promoting patient loyalty and fostering lasting relationships. This has eventually opened up several opportunities for ambulatory surgery center market.

New York, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The ambulatory surgery center market size was valued USD 81.5 billion in 2022 and is predicted to expand at over 5.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. It is expected to reach USD 141.2 billion by 2032. The global ambulatory surgery center market is poised for substantial growth, driven by numerous key aspects.

The use of advanced technology in medical diagnosis and surgery, including less invasive methods like endoscopy and laparoscopy, is expected to play a crucial role in expanding the market. These advancements offer more efficient and cost-effective treatment options, which are particularly important as the population ages. An example of this growth is the partnership between Effingham Ambulatory Surgery Center, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System (SBLHS), and United Surgical Partners International (USPI). This collaboration shows their joint effort to improve patient care through a comprehensive coordinated plan.

The market for ambulatory surgery centers is set to grow significantly due to the rising number of people with chronic illnesses and an aging population. Technological advancements and the adoption of less common techniques are key factors driving this growth. However, it’s essential to address staffing and compensation challenges to maintain this positive trajectory. Initiatives like the Total Joint Program illustrate the industry’s commitment to enhancing patient experiences and outcomes, underscoring the potential for further market growth.

Key Takeaways

Driving Factors

New Technological improvements in diagnostic and surgical procedures

Developments in medical technology, particularly diagnostic and surgical methods have altered the way health care is delivered. Non-invasive surgery, endoscopy and laparoscopy are examples of popular substitutes. These methods compromise several benefits, with shortened recovery time, fewer complications, and lower costs. As patients and healthcare providers increasingly accept these unconventional techniques, the requirement for ambulatory surgery amenities equipped with state-of-the-art technology endures to grow.

Growing demand for less invasive treatments

There has been a remarkable increase in the demand for low-dose medications. Both patients and doctors prefer these treatments over traditional open surgery because they cause less trauma, lead to faster recovery, and involve a lower risk of complications. This quality is benefiting the ambulatory surgery center market, as these facilities are well-equipped to efficiently perform such procedures.

Restraining Factors

Reimbursement Dispute

Healthcare compensation procedures and practices can present significant challenges for mobile surgical facilities. Fluctuations in rates, delays in payment processing, and intricate payment systems can create financial difficulties for these facilities. Dealing with reimbursement issues can be inefficient and resource-intensive, potentially impacting the financial viability of ambulatory surgery centers. Addressing these challenges and adopting more logical and flexible compensation procedures will be crucial for the growth of the ambulatory surgery center market.

Growth Opportunities

Expansion of Multi-Service Care Practice Center

Multi-service care centers offer a diverse range of specialties all in one place, and these services are becoming increasingly popular. By expanding the services they offer, these care centers can attract a wide range of patients with various healthcare needs. This not only provides convenience for patients but also positions these centers as advanced healthcare facilities. They can include services like outpatient surgery, diagnostic imaging, physical therapy, and specialty clinics all in one location. This comprehensive approach to healthcare can enhance patient satisfaction and build long-term relationships.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 81.5 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 141.2 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 5.8% from 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Segment Analysis

Free-standing ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) dominates in ambulatory surgery center market. Their quicker surgery time, managing the patients and budget added to this trend. Open ASCs outshine in offering operative clinical care, particularly for non-compulsory techniques. Their personal attention and less wait times improve the patient experience.

The domination of the multispecialty segment in the Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) market is mainly due to its multifunctional abilities and inclusive range of services. These centres suggests numerous range of surgical processes across different medical spheres.

The ambulatory surgery center market holds a strong position by emergency care service. Due to the any kind of medical emergencies which needs instant and dedicated management. Patients requires abrupt medical intercession for fractures, broken bones, trauma, or accidents. Fortified with specialized emergency departments, ambulatory surgical centers play a crucial role in offering instant and operative medical care.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Free-Standing Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Specialty

Single Specialty Centers

Multi-Specialty Centers

By Treatment

Laceration Treatment

Bone Fracture Treatment

Emergency Care Service

Trauma

Accident Treatment

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

North America leads the ambulatory surgery center market driven by the cumulative need for same-day surgical techniques and auxiliary compensation strategies allied with Asia Pacific to experience the highest growth rate from 2023 to 2032. The development and increasing requirement for advanced medical equipment report investigates the specific market influence and country regulatory changes that impact the existing and future trends.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The competitive landscape of the Ambulatory Surgery Center market comprises comprehensive profiles of the competitors. It emphases on company profile, monetary position, revenue, market potential, R&D funding, worldwide input, product development, capabilities, and strengths & weaknesses.

Key Market Players

Envision Healthcare (U.S.)

TH Medical (U.S.)

MEDNAX Services Inc. (U.S.)

TeamHealth (U.S.)

UnitedHealth Group (U.S.)

QHCCS, LLC (U.S.)

Surgery Partners (U.S.)

NOVENA GLOBAL HEALTHCARE GROUP, INC. (Singapore)

CHSPSC, LLC (U.S.)

Terveystalo (Finland)

SurgCenter (U.S.)

Healthway Medical Group (Singapore)

Prospect Medical Systems (U.S.)

Recent Development

In October 2023 , the State Health Planning & Development Agency’s CON Review Board unanimously greenlit Cullman Regional’s application for a multispecialty Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in Hartselle. This ASC is the second service expansion in Hartselle by Cullman Regional this year. The state approved plans for a freestanding emergency department a few months ago, with the facility slated to open in 2024.

, the State Health Planning & Development Agency’s CON Review Board unanimously greenlit Cullman Regional’s application for a multispecialty Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in Hartselle. This ASC is the second service expansion in Hartselle by Cullman Regional this year. The state approved plans for a freestanding emergency department a few months ago, with the facility slated to open in 2024. In October 2023 , Central Alabama Orthopedic Ambulatory Surgery Center, a healthcare entity based in Alabama, submitted an application to establish a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center in Jefferson County, with a proposed investment exceeding $124 million. The application was received and is under review by the State Health Planning and Development Agency.

, Central Alabama Orthopedic Ambulatory Surgery Center, a healthcare entity based in Alabama, submitted an application to establish a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center in Jefferson County, with a proposed investment exceeding $124 million. The application was received and is under review by the State Health Planning and Development Agency. In October 2023 , TriasMD, a leading musculoskeletal management company and the parent company of DISC Surgery Centers, finalized the acquisition of Pinnacle Surgery Center located in Walnut Creek. This strategic expansion brings DISC’s established data-driven ambulatory surgery center (ASC) model into Northern California, marking the second acquisition of its kind within the past six months. TriasMD had previously acquired Gateway Surgery Center in Santa Clarita back in February.

, TriasMD, a leading musculoskeletal management company and the parent company of DISC Surgery Centers, finalized the acquisition of Pinnacle Surgery Center located in Walnut Creek. This strategic expansion brings DISC’s established data-driven ambulatory surgery center (ASC) model into Northern California, marking the second acquisition of its kind within the past six months. TriasMD had previously acquired Gateway Surgery Center in Santa Clarita back in February. In August 2023, SurgNet Health Partners, Inc. disclosed its acquisitions of Executive Ambulatory Surgery Center and Lippy Surgery Center. This move is part of their strategic plan to broaden their presence in the Ambulatory Surgery Center sector, focusing on development and management initiatives.

